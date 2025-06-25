Bret Bielema cries tampering while quietly working the portal like everyone else

Last week, College Football saw the filing of a landmark lawsuit as The University of Wisconsin sued Miami for allegedly tampering with defensive back Xavier Lucas who was signed to a revenue sharing contract. For years in College Football, rumors of tampering have run rampant but, most coaches either choose to ignore it or they only hint at it.

One coach who's never afraid to say what's on his mind is Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema who's constantly sharing his opinion on a wide variety of topics.

Bret Bielema all but, accuses Georgia of tampering with Josh McCray

Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema appeared on the Triple Option Podcast with Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, and Rob Stone where he accused Kirby Smart and Georgia of tampering with transfer running back Josh McCray.

"Somehow he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened but it’s crazy." Bret Bielema

While Bret Bielema didn't blatantly accuse the Georgia Bulldogs of tampering with McCray, he practically pointed the finger directly at Kirby Smart's program.

Bret Bielema may believe that Georgia did truly tamper with his running back but, the constant complaining about losing players as of late from College Football coaches is starting to sound like sour grapes. Coaches like Bret Bielema and Luke Fickell continue to cry foul every time they lose a player while they themselves bring in countless transfers each year from other programs.

This offseason the Fighting Illini brought in 16 transfers to offset the 18 players they lost to the transfer portal. If you asked the coaches from each program that Bret Bielema took a player from this offseason, you'd more likely than not find a coach or two that feels they were also wronged.

At the end of the day, if College Football coaches want to complain about what's going on in the transfer portal then they should stop using it themselves. When Dabo Swinny complained it carried weight as he simply refused to add players believing it was against what the sport was all about. Crying foul while poaching players from other programs it peak hypocracy.

