Brian Kelly backs LSU star Harold Perkins Jr to reclaim his superstar status

As a True Freshman, it looked as if Harold Perkins Jr was the next LSU defender that was bound for superstardom and on a fast track to the NFL. Whether it was Perkins' 3 sack game against Arkansas, his role in upsetting Alabama, or his impressive game against Ole Miss, Perkins became a monster toward the end of his Freshman season giving a ton of hope to the LSU defense for the year's to come.

LSU's coaching staff and Harold Perkins then made the decision they thought was best for his future moving him from edge rusher where he was undersized to linebacker where his speed would play best. The impact hasn't been the same from Perkins with just 5.5 sacks over the past two years as it's much harder to play inside linebacker.

Heading into his Senior season, Brian Kelly and his staff will need to find a way to unlock their star defender coming off of a torn ACL. After LSU's practice this week, Brian Kelly spoke to the media where he broke down why this season will be the year Perkins returns to the national spotlight.

"Yeah, I think it’s a familiar role for him, one that now he has a complete knowledge of the linebacker position. He’s not just a guy out there, running around, making plays. He’s so much more intentional. He knows the game, he knows the nuances of it. The pick that he got in 7-on-7, he baited (Garrett) Nussmeier into it. Just those little things, right, are experiential kind of plays that he’s making." Brian Kelly

If LSU is truly keeping Harold Perkins Jr at inside linebacker, going into his third season in the role should certainly allow him to take the next step as he should understand the position more. Playing alongside Whit Weeks should certainly help Perkins as well as Weeks has the ability to mask any mistakes with his athletic ability while Greg Penn III was a solid linebacker but, couldn't react in the same way Weeks could.

The best possible role for Harold Perkins Jr would be filling the STAR position anytime Blake Baker's defense will allow for it. Playing the STAR will allow Harold Perkins Jr to play closer to the line of scrimmage using his speed to rush off of the edge or drop into coverage where he's exceled at times.

Defensive woes have defined the Brian Kelly era through three seasons and if the Tigers are going to turn it around, they'll need to unlock the full potential of each player. Harold Perkins Jr returning to superstardom in 2025 would give the Tigers another elite defender greatly improving their chances of winning the National Championship.

