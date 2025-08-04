Whit Weeks sent bold message to Garrett Nussmeier ahead of 2025 season

The 2024 season ended on a high note for the LSU Tigers as Brian Kelly's team took down Baylor in the Texas Bowl. After some hiccups throughout the season, LSU ended strong winning their final three games which added some optimsim heading into the 2025 season. While LSU was going to have a talented group returning, it all would've been wasted if the Tigers couldn't get Garrett Nussmeier back for one more season.

Whether LSU fans think Garrett Nussmeier is one of the best in the Country or not, he's earned the respect of the Tiger Faithful waiting his turn to start behind several quarterbacks when he had every chance to transfer to another school. When Nussmeier took the field his decision to wait paid off as he was regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the Country and was seen as a first round pick if he entered the NFL Draft.

As Garrett Nussmeier tried to make a decision, the LSU Football program put the full-court press on, as their quarterback has the talent to lead this team to a National Championship. Among the people in Garrett Nussmeier's ear was one of the Tigers other biggest stars, linebacker Whit Weeks.

In a clip from Netflix's upcoming documentary "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" Whit Weeks tried convincing the star quarterback to return for one more season in the perfect way as the two played EA College Football 25.

“I just told him, I was like, ‘Dude, if you come back, we’re winning the natty.’” @LSUfootball QB Garrett Nussmeier discusses his decision on whether to enter the NFL draft or stay in college another year with Whit Weeks.@SEC Football: Any Given Saturday drops August 5. pic.twitter.com/XrffFtXfJQ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) August 4, 2025

Whether it was Whit Weeks who convinced Nussmeier to return or another member of the Tigers and their staff, the pitch certainly worked out. Whit Weeks declared LSU would win the National Championship with Nussmeier back under center and while it's not a certainty, the Tigers will have a great chance to prove him right.

While Garrett Nussmeier returns to LSU, the Tigers repaid him by going out and landing elite playmakers making this offense even more dangerous. LSU's receiver room best resembles an elite track team with playmakers like Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Nic Anderson, Chris Hilton Jr, and Kris Parker on the outside.

The Tigers offense will always be National Championship caliber with the level they've reached developing star receivers but, Whit Weeks and the defense will need to raise their game. The defense has been the biggest issue in the Brian Kelly era and as the Tigers enter their second season with Blake Baker calling the shots, the group should play better in the system.

The last two quarterbacks to start a second season for LSU both won the Heisman in Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow and if Garrett Nussmeier takes his game to the next level, he'll have a chance to put together that special of a season.

