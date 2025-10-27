Brian Kelly being bashed by his former LSU stars is all too telling

Brian Kelly's run in Baton Rouge came on Sunday Night as the LSU Tigers chose to fire their head coach just 3.5 years into what was supposed to be a long tenure. The decision to pay over $50 million to longer have Brian Kelly coach the team, but the best way to know how popular the decision is comes when a programs former players speak.

It's often unfair to look at what former players who never played for Brian Kelly think as they didn't spend every day with him. What becomes telling however is when players who spent years with Brian Kelly are celebrating the announcement.

While James Franklin had to be fired, when the decision was made to move on from him, there wasn't a former or current player who had a bad thing to say about him. With Brian Kelly it's almost the total opposite reaction from players you'd never expect.

Brian Kelly's former LSU stars are celebrating his firing

On Sunday Night, former LSU stars took to social media to share their feelings on their coach being fired. Malik Nabers is a player you would think of as being fond of Brian Kelly as he nearly won the Biletnikoff at LSU and became a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. When Malik Nabers posts to social media seemingly telling Brian Kelly to kick rocks it speaks volumes.

Malik Nabers IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/vcEw47L33C — Baton Rouge Boot Krewe Media (@BatonRougeBKM) October 27, 2025

Bradyn Swinson came to LSU and blossomed becoming a star pass rusher and getting drafted this offseason. His GIF reaction to he news shows that while he broke out at LSU, he certainly wasn't the biggest fan of Brian Kelly.

This offseason, LSU lost a promising young player when Xavier Atkins made the decision to transfer to Auburn after his freshman season. As Atkins has become a star at Auburn, he made sure to retweet the news of Kelly's firing before sharing that it was a great day.

Man today is a GREAT DAY — Xavier “DEEBO” Atkins (@XavierAtkins8) October 27, 2025

When Brian Kelly chose not to keep legendary defensive backs coach Corey Raymond upon his arrival it led to an exodus of LSU cornerbacks. Among the many to leave LSU was starting cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr who was happy to see the news.

Ahead of this season, former LSU Running Back Trey Holly transferred to Southern as he wasn't going to be able to play for the Tigers with a pending legal case that was delayed to the point of almost derailing his career. After hearing the news he posted that Karma was real likely unhappy with how Brian Kelly handled his situation.

When Brian Kelly was hired it was always an odd decision as he didn't appear to be a great culture fit in Louisiana. After seeing players who had a ton of success under Brian Kelly do the opposite of support him, it in many ways validates the Tigers decision to cut bait and move on hoping for a better fit.