Brian Kelly delivers injury mixed bag: Linebacker Optimism, Nic Anderson Hurt

The LSU Tigers are one of the teams in the spotlight on Day 1 of SEC Media Days meaning Brian Kelly and some of his star players get to take the mic to discuss the upcoming season. Heading into the year, Brian Kelly's team has a ton of buzz as the Tigers look to make their first College Football Playoff in the Kelly era. The loaded transfer portal class the Tigers brought in serves as a reason for optimism in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly was able to get a star studded cast of players to return for the 2025 season which will have the Tigers among the front runners from the SEC to make the College Football Playoff. On defense, the two returnees drawing the most interest are linebackers Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins Jr.

The last time LSU fans saw both players was heartbreaking as the dynamic duo both suffered season ending injuries with long recovery timelines. Harold Perkins Jr suffered a torn ACL in the Tigers' win over UCLA early in the season right as he was going to transition to the STAR position. Whit Weeks suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle during LSU's win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

While at SEC Media Days, Brian Kelly once again stated that the Tigers expect that their two stars on defense will be ready to go for the start of camp.

Brian Kelly said Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins are still expected to be full-go for the start of camp. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) July 14, 2025

While the news at the linebacker position is exciting, the Tigers found out concerning news elsewhere. Brian Kelly told The Advocate's Wilson Alexander that Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson was in a car accident on Friday Night needing medical treatment.

LSU WR Nic Anderson was in a car accident Friday night and needed medical treatment, Brian Kelly told me, but it’s not going to sideline him long. He’s expected to practice at the start of camp. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) July 14, 2025

While Brian Kelly stated that the injuries shouldn't keep Nic Anderson out long term, hearing any news of an injury to Anderson is alarming for LSU fans. Anderson is coming off of a season where he was sidelined with injuries at Oklahoma and wasn't a full go this Spring at LSU's practice. Nic Anderson gives the Tigers size on the outside which they don't have behind him meaning they'll need him fully ready to go Week 1 vs Clemson.

