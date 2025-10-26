Brian Kelly leads the 5 SEC Head Coaches who lost the weekend

As the College Football season starts to get late early for several programs, each crushing loss is starting to weigh on several Head Coaches. While there weren't a ton of big games around the Country, in the SEC, we had an action-packed weekend that produced some massive storylines. With several coaches taking significant losses, 5 SEC Head Coaches lost the weekend in spectacular fashion.

These 5 SEC Head Coaches lost the Weekend

Mississippi State is leaps and bounds better than the team we saw last season, but it doesn't change the fact that Jeff Lebby is still winless in SEC play. Heading into the 4th quarter on Saturday, Jeff Lebby looked like he was going to get his first SEC win as they held a 31-14 lead. The Bulldogs then fell apart in the 4th quarter, allowing Texas to storm back to force overtime, where the Longhorns escaped with a win. It's great that the Bulldogs are showing signs of improvement, but at some point they need to win one of these games.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have followed their breakout season with an absolute dud as they've fallen to 3-5 on the season with a 1-5 record in SEC play. Saturday brought a great chance to pick up an upset win over Alabama before this team fell apart in the 4th quarter. As Shane Beamer continues to deny his interest in the Virginia Tech job, he may be smart to take it, restarting his clock, as this season has been a mess, and he'll have to replace a ton of talent next year.

After losing to Texas in the Red River Rivalry, Brent Venables had a great opportunity to prove this team was a contender with Ole Miss coming to Norman. Instead, the Rebels scored 34 on Brent Venables' defense, as it's becoming clear this team was overhyped after beating some inferior teams. The Sooners are now a loss away from missing the College Football Playoff, and with a tough schedule the rest of the way, Venables could find himself back on the Hot Seat.

Things in Baton Rouge have reached a breaking point as the Tigers were utterly embarrassed on Saturday Night. The fanbase chanted for Brian Kelly to be fired throughout the game, and while he may not get fired due to his massive buyout, he'll never win the fanbase back over. The Tigers went All-In on this roster, and being out of contention before November is unacceptable.

When Sam Pittman was fired, Bobby Petrino was given a great chance to audition for the full-time job leading the Arkansas Razorbacks. After suffering back-to-back close losses, Bobby Petrino had his best chance to get a win on Saturday against a reeling Auburn program. The Razorbacks fell flat in the second half, blowing a 21-10 halftime lead while turning the ball over on their final 4 possessions in the 4th quarter. Petrino has been given a chance to earn the job full-time, but he needs to start winning some of these games to have any shot at doing so.