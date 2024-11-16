Brian Kelly melts down in front of everyone, LSU fans turn on head coach
The tension was thick on the LSU sidelines during their recent game as Brian Kelly’s fiery sideline demeanor took center stage again.
The target of his latest outburst? Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. It’s been a rocky season for Hilton, who started the year as a promising asset for the Tigers before a foot injury sidelined him for a significant stretch. His much-anticipated return came against Texas A&M, but his struggles to regain form have been evident.
Unfortunately, these issues carried into the weekend’s game, where Hilton once again mistimed a jump on what could have been a big gain. Cameras captured an animated Brian Kelly confronting Hilton on the sidelines after the play.
Kelly’s intensity on the sidelines has become something of a hallmark this season.
From Shelton Sampson to Garrett Nussmeier, several players have faced his passionate critiques. However, what caught viewers’ attention during this game was Kelly’s reported comment, allegedly calling Hilton “uncoachable.”
Whether or not this specific remark was made, the frustration was evident and has fueled speculation about potential internal issues within the LSU locker room.
Of course, it didn't take long for Kelly to go viral, especially as many LSU fans began to turn on their head coach, who has already lost three games on the season and was struggling with a bad Florida team.
Flurries of hundreds of posts on X were filled with passionate remarks against Brian Kelly, not just for his meltdowns against players, but for his coaching ability.
Kelly, in his third season at LSU, seemed to have the Tigers set up well for a run in 2024. Though they were losing some key pieces, including quarterback Jayden Daniels, there was reason to believe that LSU would be able to compete for a College Football Playoff berth.
However, after an embarrassing loss to Alabama at home last weekend, those hopes were greatly diminished. A terrible showing against Florida isn't helping LSU's case, either.