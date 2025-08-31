Brian Kelly's All-In investment delivered LSU a Week 1 victory

After the third season of the Brian Kelly once again ended without any notable achievements, the LSU Tigers decided to go All-In. With Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins Jr, and more all returning, the Tigers had to add enough pieces around them to compete for an SEC Championship and a National Title.

On Saturday Night as LSU tried to snap it's streak of losing 5 straight season openers, the LSU Tigers showed why you invest every dollar into a roster. The Tigers rebuilt roster shined when it mattered the most and a few of Brian Kelly's biggest additions delivered victory.

Arguably the biggest addition by the Tigers was going out and landing safety AJ Haulcy in the spring transfer window. The Tigers newest star was suspended for the first half due to a fight he got in during his last game at Houston. When Haulcy was finally unleashed he looked as advertised making some massive pass breakups for the defense.

AJ Haulcy with an impact play to force a Clemson 3 & Out pic.twitter.com/JslVSEnX1S — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 31, 2025

The most important addition came in the form of Virginia Tech defensive back Mansoor Delane as one of the answers to all of LSU's struggles at cornerback. Every time the ball was thrown in Delane's direction it seemed like he broke the pass up while also getting a game changing pick on Cade Klubnik.

The offensive line was tasked with replacing 4 NFL Draft picks, which is never easy to accomplish, especially when you're facing a Clemson defensive front that has 4 potential Top-50 selections. Transfer additions Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson instantly meshed with the younger players and allowed just one sack the entire night.

You can't give enough credit to the job the defensive front did as Clemson picked up just 1.6 yards per carry while Cade Klubnik was pressured all night. Bernard Gooden, Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton, and Jimari Butler all made massive plays proving why you add players of their caliber regardless of depth.

When you're in a spot like Brian Kelly was this offseason, you have to go out and make sure that your roster has everything it needs to win. Last season, the LSU Tigers didn't have a defensive back nearly as talented as an AJ Haulcy or a Mansoor Delane, and in this game, it showed just how impactful that level of player can be.

