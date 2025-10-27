Brian Kelly's beach vacation during the bye week should've been the final straw

Brian Kelly is out at LSU as the Tigers pulled the plug halfway through Kelly's fourth season in Baton Rouge. Hiring Brian Kelly was always a strange fit for the Tigers, and as his time in Baton Rouge progressed, it became clear LSU didn't get what they hoped for. Now that Brian Kelly has been fired, we're starting to hear about some of the other issues the program had, which makes it less shocking that LSU spent $53 million to get rid of their Head Coach.

One feeling the LSU fanbase always had was that Brian Kelly wasn't as bought into leading the program as he should've been. The Tigers fans always complained that Brian Kelly spent too much time golfing, but the latest story confirmation speaks volumes to the Kelly era.

Brian Kelly spent the bye on the beach ahead of back-to-back losses

During LSU's bye week, rumors started to circulate that the rather than going out on the road and recruiting or helping gameplan, Brian Kelly was spending his bye week on vacation. On Sunday Night, Josh Pate confirmed the rumors, sharing that Brian Kelly took a Florida beach vacation during the Tigers' bye week.

When the story was just a rumor, it seemed impossible to believe, as even Bill Belichick, who's never coached College Football before, spent his bye week on the road watching recruits play their games.

Following the bye week, the LSU Tigers were outclassed by Vanderbilt, which may not have happened if Brian Kelly had been around helping prepare for the game. The following weekend, the trend continued against Texas A&M, and it cost Brian Kelly his job.

It takes a different level of an individual to win in the SEC, as they truly have to be obsessed with recruiting and doing all of the extra tasks that come with the job. LSU is a job that deserves every ounce of a coach's attention, and if Brian Kelly isn't going to give it his all, there will be a line of coaches ready to bleed purple and gold.