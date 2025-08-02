The LSU Tigers have been dominant on the recruiting trail to the point where it's a surprise when Brian Kelly and his staff don't land one of their top targets. This weekend has seen the Tigers land Top-100 recruit Deuce Geralds and LSU legacy Darryus McKinley giving LSU the Nation's best defensive line class. The only thing missing from LSU's 8th ranked recruiting class is one of Louisiana's biggest playmakers.

At the end of March, elite safety recruit Blaine Bradford announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes stunning the LSU Tigers. In Baton Rouge, they knew that the Buckeyes would be a tough team to hold off but, Bradford making up his mind before official visits hurt the Tigers.

Last recruiting cycle, the Tigers signed Blaine's older brother, Jacob Bradford, giving them yet another tie to the Baton Rouge Native. Given all of the ties to Blaine Bradford, LSU was going to be tough to hold off, but, as of late, the Tigers' strategy is changing, catching the eye of Bradford.

LSU's recruiting surge has Blaine Bradford's attention

On August 1st, College programs could officially offer recruits a scholarship and when the day began, Blaine Bradford shared his offer from hometown LSU.

Official Offer letter for 5🌟 Catholic High (La.) S and #OhioState commit Blaine Bradford.



👀. pic.twitter.com/VV40j80iv5 — Recruits.LSU (@RecruitsLsu) August 1, 2025

On Saturday, LSU continued to build the most impressive defensive line class in the Country as they reeled in a commitment from Defensive Tackle Deuce Geralds, who is one of the top 100 players in the class. Blaine Bradford took to Instagram, sharing the graphic while adding the eyes emoji.

Blaine Bradford is no longer being recruited just by the LSU Tigers staff, as Brian Kelly gained a key recruiter in 5-star Lamar Brown. Right after Lamar Brown committed to the Tigers, he started making the pitch for LSU to Bradford hoping to keep the State's best talent at home.

Blaine Bradford has denied rumors that he may flip several times throughout the Spring and early summer but, as the cycle continues, many believe that he'll end up signing with the LSU Tigers and not Ohio State. Rivals' Chad Simmons named Blaine Bradford one of his 10 top flip targets to watch this fall as LSU continues to gain momentum.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Blaine Bradford is the 47th-ranked player in the Country, the 5th-ranked safety in the class, and the 2nd-ranked player out of Louisiana. If LSU were to flip Blaine Bradford, they'd hold commitments from the Top 7 players in their State, which would be a dominant mark in this era where NIL can draw a player out of state.

Given the ties that LSU has to Blaine Bradford, it's hard to see a world where he doesn't end up signing with the Tigers. It's much harder to take trips to Columbus for Blaine Bradford, especially as LSU is right down the road and he'll be on campus often this fall watching his brother play for the Tigers.

