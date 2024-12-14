Brian Kelly under fire at LSU, makes last-ditch effort to save his job
Brian Kelly is in hot water at LSU, and let’s be honest—it’s not looking great.
When he came to Baton Rouge in 2022 with a massive 10-year, $95 million contract, the expectations were through the roof. LSU fans were ready for championships, and Kelly was supposed to be the guy to deliver them. Fast forward three seasons, and it’s clear things haven’t gone according to plan. The Tigers haven’t lived up to their billing, and patience in Baton Rouge is wearing thin.
One of the biggest blows recently came when the No. 1 recruit in the country, Bryce Underwood, flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. That stung, especially for a program that’s supposed to be an SEC powerhouse in recruiting.
Then there’s the chatter about Kelly’s “culture problem.” His strict rules—like mandatory wellness app check-ins and a rigid punctuality policy—have reportedly rubbed players the wrong way. Some say it’s creating more issues than it’s solving. It’s not exactly the recipe for a happy locker room.
Now, Kelly’s making what feels like a last-ditch effort to turn the tide. He and his wife, Paqui, have pledged up to $1 million to match donations for LSU’s NIL collective.
Dubbed the “Kelly Family Million Dollar Match Challenge,” this move is designed to boost NIL funds and, hopefully, bring in top-tier talent. While it’s a nice gesture, let’s not pretend this isn’t about saving his job too. Kelly knows LSU fans expect results, and this is a way to keep the heat off—at least for now.
Looking ahead, 2025 is shaping up to be Kelly’s make-or-break year.
With starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returning, there’s no excuse not to deliver. If the Tigers can’t take a big step forward, especially in the brutal SEC, don’t be surprised if LSU decides to pull the plug. Let’s face it, this is a program that doesn’t hesitate to fire coaches when things aren’t working, no matter the cost.
Kelly’s million-dollar pledge might buy him some goodwill in the short term, but LSU fans want wins, not charity drives. If he can’t get over the hump next season, it might be the end of the road for him in Baton Rouge.