Brutus Buckeye unleashed the greatest troll on Michigan in the Big House

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines have become the greatest rivalry in college football over the past few seasons, with Michigan's dominance, cheating scandals, and brawls becoming the biggest story in the sport. On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to snap a 4-year losing streak in The Game to cap off an undefeated regular season.

In the 4th quarter, the Ohio State Buckeyes look to be in total control after a 23-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding to give the Buckeyes an 18-point lead. As the Buckeyes stretch their lead to three possession's the Buckeyes are feeling confident, and their mascot, Brutus, may be the most confident of the bunch.

Brutus Buckeye's' savage troll job is peak rivalry week

In Columbus, it's become a tradition to cross out any and every "M" on campus, covering up their biggest rival's logo. During The Game, Brutus Buckeye went for the throat, using the snow to cross out the M in Michigan in the endzone before writing out the script Ohio and dotting the I.

Last season, a massive brawl was sparked when the Michigan Wolverines planted their flag at midfield after their shocking win. This season, Brutus is getting revenge for the Buckeyes, and crossing out your rival's logo on their field may be the most savage revenge you'll see from a mascot.

Barring a shocking turn of events, it appears that the Ohio State Buckeyes are finally going to snap their streak in The Game and finish the regular season undefeated. Ryan Day desperately needed this win, and it allows him to finally get the monkey off his back. This team has looked like the clear best team in the Country all season long, and this win gives them a chance to go on a postseason run that would give them the greatest season of all-time.