Bryce Underwood could launch himself into Heisman contention against Oklahoma

When the Michigan Wolverines were able to flip the Nation's top recruit Bryce Underwood from LSU it was a program altering moment. The Wolverines went from being unable to pass the football in 2024 to having a generational recruit at quarterback and when they got him on campus it became clear that he had to start this season.

Bryce Underwood had a solid debut but, it also wasn't anything special as he went 21-31 for 251 yards and a touchdown in the Wolverines 34-17 win over New Mexico.

The true freshman QB showed out on Big Ten Saturday Night. #B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/KXqybzxVRZ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 31, 2025

After showing promise against a team that isn't to the caliber of Michigan, Bryce Underwood has his first true test this weekend. The Wolverines go on the road this weekend to take on the 18th ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a matchup that will shift the hopes of making the College Football Playoff for each team.

It's still early in his career but, this game is the first chance Bryce Underwood has to prove just how talented of a player he is and it could launch him into Heisman contention. A true freshman has never won the Heisman but, Bryce Underwood could also be one of the most talented freshmen we've ever had.

A big part in winning the Heisman Trophy is drawing in National attention early in the year and playing in pivotal games down the stretch. As Oklahoma and Michigan face off on Saturday Night in the biggest game of the weekend, all eyes will be on this game, and Bryce Underwood will have the National attention to launch a Heisman campaign.

Michigan beating Oklahoma would officially make the Wolverines a National Championship contender, and if Bryce Underwood can be the driving force in this game, it'll only prove that he's already one of the best quarterbacks in the Country.

