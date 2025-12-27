Bryce Underwood drops first hints about his future after Kyle Whittingham hire

Some of the offseason chaos for the Michigan Wolverines can finally die down as Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham agreed to be the next head coach of the Wolverines on Friday Night. Now with a head coach in place, Michigan can address the roster as we're just days away from the Transfer Portal opening on January 2nd. Before Michigan can make its future plans, it needs to know the plans of Bryce Underwood.

After signing with Michigan as the Nation's top-ranked recruit, Bryce Underwood had an up-and-down season. The offense clearly wasn't set up to help him succeed, and now he'll need to evaluate whether or not Whittingham's staff will give him a better chance. If Underwood were to enter the Transfer Portal, he'd instantly become a top name to watch, and he'd have a massive market.

Bryce Underwood drops hints on what lies ahead for his decision

On Friday Night, Bryce Underwood shared the news of Michigan's newest hire which should be a bit encouraging to see.

Bryce underwood supports the Kyle Whittingham hiring via his insta story pic.twitter.com/emFOA9DOyD — Barstool UofM (@BarstoolUofM) December 27, 2025

On Saturday Morning, Bryce Underwood met with the media after Michigan's bowl game practice where he spoke about the hire as well as when everyone can expect an official decision from him.

Bryce Underwood is here meeting with media. Said the focus has been on the team and this week and added he’s excited to meet Kyle Whittingham later today when he’s introduced to the team.



As for the future? He’ll discuss that with his family after the bowl game on Dec. 31. pic.twitter.com/h7Xe79MmSw — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 27, 2025

While Bryce Underwood says that he'll make a decision after the bowl game at the end of the year, more likely than not this is going to be a discussion behind the scenes over the next several days. Michigan needs to know if Underwood is sticking around for the sake of players on the roster, and especially for when the Transfer Portal opens on January 2nd.

If Michigan can bring in a great offensive coordinator to help Bryce Underwood than the forecast for Michigan in 2026 drastically changes. If the Wolverines are going to take advantage of Underwood's skillset, they desperately need an influx of wide receivers and an offensive coordinator who's willing to use his legs.