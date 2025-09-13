Bryce Underwood has arrived posting video game numbers in Michigan's win

The Michigan Wolverines' offense looked beyond stagnant against Oklahoma as they couldn't get into a rhythm the entire game. Many wrote Bryce Underwood off as he didn't look like the generational talent everyone billed him as, but Michigan fans weren't ready to give up hope on him becoming a star this season. Almost every member of the Wolverines fanbase was irate that Sherrone Moore and Chip Lindsey didn't let him use his legs.

On Saturday Afternoon, the Michigan fans finally got their wish as the coaches finally allowed Bryce Underwood to use his legs, and he looked unstoppable. The 5-star freshman went 16-25 for 235 yards and a touchdown, while he did throw an interception. The more impressive part was what Underwood did with his legs as he picked up 114 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per carry.

The explosive day carrying the football made Bryce Underwood the first Michigan quarterback to rush for over 100 yards since Devin Gardner in 2013.

BRYCE UNDERWOOD ON 4TH & 1 FOR THE TD 😤@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/avHLgKorao — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 13, 2025

The performance did come against Central Michigan, which makes it hard to truly believe in, but there's a clear difference when the Wolverines allow Underwood to use his legs. In the first two games, Michigan was far too reliant on the traditional rushing attack when they could've allowed him to get into a rhythm like he did in this game.

We've seen year after year how hard it is to account for a quarterback who can run the ball and the Wolverines not unlocking it against Oklahoma may prove to be a massive mistake. This game should allow Bryce Underwood to build a ton of confidence and they may need it as they'll face off against an impressive Nebraska team next weekend with Sherrone Moore still serving his suspension.

