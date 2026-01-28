Bud Clark is cementing his place as the steal of the draft at the Senior Bowl

While everyone always looks at the top NFL Draft prospects and the players that will be picked in the 1st Round, that's not where the draft is won. Teams that can find starting caliber players as the draft goes along end up building the best rosters in the NFL, and competing for Super Bowl's. The best place to showcase your talent if you aren't one of the guaranteed 1st Round picks is the Senior Bowl.

This NFL Draft cycle, one of the names you have to pay attention to is TCU free safety Bud Clark. Using Redshirts, Bud Clark spent 6 seasons at TCU making him an older prospect, but his starting experience and playmaking ability is off the charts. Clark finished his TCU career with 215 tackles, 20 pass defenses, and 15 interceptions producing in every aspect of the job.

Bud Clark is flying up draft boards at the Senior Bowl

While safeties like Caleb Downs and AJ Haulcy didn't attend the Senior Bowl, Bud Clark did and he's making the most of the opportunity. Day 2 of the Senior Bowl practices became the Bud Clark show as he was constantly making plays.

In one of the team drills, Bud Clark made a great play to close in on John Carroll WR Ty Montgomery to force an incompletion.

TCU S Bud Clark is having a DAY



Was impressive in the WR vs DB group drills. Here he here with a PBU in team drills. Definitely showing out pic.twitter.com/nxz6MmlUEY — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 28, 2026

On Day One, Bud Clark showed his ability in man coverage with an impressive recovery to force an incompletion.

Nice recovery to get the PBU by TCU S Bud Clark pic.twitter.com/nzL6KoOs2w — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 28, 2026

A player like Bud Clark won't hear his name called in the First Round, but he'll be on a ton of teams big boards on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. While some players are more scheme specific fits, a rangy safety with the playmaking ability of Bud Clark can fit in any defense as a free safety.

While Bud Clark has produced at the Senior Bowl, his college tape should speak for itself when teams scout him. In his 4 seasons as a starter, Bud Clark constantly flashed his ability to create takeaways with his 15 interceptions. Next up for Bud Clark is the NFL Combine as he could really start to fly up draft boards if he tests well.