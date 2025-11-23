BYU runs over Cincinnati, moves closer to a berth in the Big 12 Championship

The BYU Cougars entered Saturday's game looking to cement their postseason plans, but it wasn't entirely in their control. Arizona State was still looming as a potential spoiler in the Big 12 title picture, and owing to the tiebreakers, the Sun Devils needed to lose tonight for BYU to be assured of a trip to Arlington.

With a strong foe in Cincinnati, who was 7-3 entering Saturday's matchup, BYU needed a win and some help from the Colorado Buffaloes.

BYU focused on what they could control, and unleashed LJ Martin, their junior running back, who ran all over the Bearcats for a career high in yardage:

LJ Martin brings it in for the TD 💪



He now has 266 total yards in the game for @BYUFootball

Bear Bachmeier, BYU's freshman quarterback, didn't have an outstanding game (15-25, 127 yards rushing), yet he did run 13 times for 46 yards and scored a rushing touchdown to put the Cougars on the board early.

Cincinnati struggled throughout the night, especially kicker Stephen Rusnak - he missed 3 field goals on the night, that would have kept the game close and given the Bearcats a chance for the upset.

And a costly offsides penalty early in the fourth quarter extended a BYU drive that put them up 20-7 on a field goal. Cincinnati got within six after that, but would get no closer.

In the end, the Cougars came away with a 26-14 victory that moved them to 10-1 on the season and 7-1 in the Big 12, with their only loss to #5 Texas Tech, also 10-1 on the year.

The Cougars need another win to keep their CFP hopes alive

While BYU took care of business tonight, they needed the Colorado Buffaloes to beat #25 Arizona State to lock up a bid to the Big 12 title game. That didn't happen, meaning that BYU will go into the season's final weekend needing to beat UCF to make it to Arlington.

Whle UCF is in the basement of the Big 12, they are 5-6 and need one win to be bowl-eligible. So BYU needs to come ready next weekend, to avoid having this opportunity slip through their grasp.

If BYU wins at UCF, it's simple math - they advance and get a chance to avenge their only loss of the year, to Texas Tech. A win in that game would mean the first CFP bid in BYU history.

Even a loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship might not eliminate the Cougars, but with several teams on their tail in the CFP hunt - hated rival Utah (#12), Miami (#13), and Vanderbilt (#14), the Cougars cannot afford another loss; they need to leave no doubt that they belong, and make it difficult for the CFP committee to leave them out.