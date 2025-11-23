College Football Playoff Top 25 predictions: Oregon secures bid with crucial win

Week 13 of the College Football season was oddly quiet for how much is still up for grabs with just two weeks left. There were only two games between ranked opponents, while the ACC clash between Pitt and Georgia Tech stepped up to provide another game filled with drama. This weekend didn't set us up for a ton of chaos in the final weekend of the year, but there's still a ton that's up for grabs.

The biggest game of the weekend was between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans, as two Top 15 teams, clashed for a place in the College Football Playoff. After the committee had shown a few times that they don't respect Oregon's resume, the Ducks' big win proved they should be locked into the field.

College Football Playoff Top 25 predictions after Oregon's big win

James Madison continues to get disrespected by the College Football Playoff committee, but this may be the week they finally crack the Top 25. Wayne Knight broke off a 58 yard touchdown late in the 4th quarter to give the Dukes the lead. Next week brings a key matchup against a dangerous Coastal Carolina team that will be the final test before the Sun Belt Championship.

The SMU Mustangs have quietly climbed back into ACC Championship contention, and into contention for the Playoff, ripping off 3 straight wins, including a win over Miami. After crushing Louisville on Saturday, SMU enters the final weekend of the season with a chance to punch its ticket to the Playoff with a win and some help around the conference.

Pat Narduzzi made it clear last week that his team was focused on their games in ACC play, and they looked like it, jumping out to an early 28-0 lead. When it looked like Georgia Tech might come back in this game, Braylan Lovelace made a critical 100-yard pick-six six killing all the Yellow Jackets momentum. Pitt was able to survive in this game even when Georgia Tech pushed, and now they're alive in the race for the ACC Championship with a week to play.

It wasn't pretty for the Arizona State Sun Devils, but Kenny Dillingham's team separated in the 4th quarter. Raleek Brown was the difference for the Sun Devils, and his 88-yard touchdown run was the dagger for Colorado's hopes. The injuries this season have been killer for Kenny Dillingham's team, as they'd be in Big 12 and Playoff contention if not for losing Sam Leavitt.

The College Football Playoff committee put Jon Sumrall's team in a great position to make the 12-team field after making them the only ranked team from the Group of 5, and this weekend, they defended it with a win over Temple. Jake Retzlaff had a great showing, accounting for 3 touchdowns while taking care of the football. The Green Wave has one last league game against Charlotte, and with a win, they'll have a chance to play their way into the Playoff in the conference championship.

Brent Key's team had a win and in game for the ACC Championship, and it instead was a nightmare for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech fell in an early 28-0 hole, and even when they tried to surge back, a pick 6 by Haynes King made it almost impossible to come back. The Yellow Jackets are still alive in the Playoff race, but this loss kills any chance of earning an at-large bid, and they'll need a bit of help to even make the ACC Championship.

Josh Heupel's team came out red hot against Florida, taking a 31-0 lead into the half, and they never looked back. While Tennessee is disappointed with missing out on the College Football Playoff, they'll have a chance to spoil the hopes of their In-State rival next weekend if they can knock off the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Lincoln Riley's team came into the day with a massive opportunity, and they'll leave with a ton of regret as they blew a great chance to beat Oregon and jump into the Playoff race. The Trojans made a pair of critical mistakes on special teams to end the first half, and it ended up handing Oregon the game. The Trojans have taken a step forward this season under Riley, but there's going to be a ton of pressure to make the Playoff next season.

Tony Elliott's team spent the weekend on the bye before the season finale against the In-State rival Virginia Tech Hokies. Winning the regular season finale keeps the Cavaliers in the hunt for the ACC Championship and the Playoff, but Elliott's job will be keeping his team focused on controlling the part they can control.

If this weekend was the dress rehearsal for The Game against Ohio State, than the Michigan Wolverines are more than ready. Without Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, the Wolverines leaned on Bryson Kuzdzal who had a breakout performance with 100 yards and 3 touchdowns. Bryce Underwood had one of his better games this season with 215 yards and 2 scores.

Early on, it looked like Steve Sarkisian's team could get upset by Arkansas as they let the Razorbacks hang around far too long. In the second half, the Texas offense looked the best we've seen all season, scoring 28 points to win the game. Arch Manning was impressive, throwing for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns while scoring rushing and receiving touchdowns. The Longhorns' season may be a disappointment, but they'll have a chance to deal a massive blow to Texas A&M if they can pull off an upset win.

The Vanderbilt Commodores unleashed a beatdown on the Kentucky Wildcats, avoiding a potential upset to stay alive in the Playoff race. The key for the Commodores is getting some chaos ahead of them, as it'll be tough for them to improve their own resume. Even if the Commodores finish 10-2 missing out on the Playoff, it'll go down as one of the most

The Miami Hurricanes were able to add another win to their resume as they beat a Virginia Tech team that has already moved on to next season. Carson Beck had one of his best showings this season, passing for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Beating Pitt is a must next weekend, and Miami may need to do it with some style in order to make the Playoff.

The Utah Utes found themselves on the ropes on Saturday as Kansas State gave them everything they could handle. Trailing by a field goal with just over 2 minutes to play, Devon Dampier took over with his rushing ability to take the lead before the defense intercepted Avery Johnson to seal the win. Kyle Whittingham's team has a ton to clean up after allowing 47 points, but surviving this game was critical for making the Playoff.

The BYU Cougars had another tricky test this weekend as they faced a solid Cincinnati team that's proven they can compete with the best in the Big 12. The difference in this game was the fact that BYU had LJ Martin, and the Bearcats didn't, as the star back accounted for over 200 yards. Next week, BYU gets to face a struggling UCF team, which should send this team back to the Big 12 Championship for a rematch with Texas Tech.

Kalen DeBoer's team got to rebound from their loss to Oklahoma as they punished Eastern Illinois in Tuscaloosa. Ty Simpson and some of the starters only played in the first half, before the second half was used to get some of the younger pieces playing time. Next weekend's Iron Bowl will determine the fate of Alabama and possibly Kalen DeBoer's tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Marcus Freeman's team continues its march toward the College Football Playoff after beating Syracuse in dominant fashion. The defense and special teams gave the offense a 21-0 lead before the Irish even took a snap. The final game of the season brings a key game against Stanford as the Irish should cruise to victory and punch their ticket to the Playoff.

Brent Venables' team had a tricky game this weekend as they faced a Missouri team that was returning starting quarterback Beau Pribula. The Sooners' defense was dominant, shutting down Missouri's elite rushing attack while forcing Pribula to throw a pair of interceptions. Brent Venables has a chance to clinch a Playoff bid next weekend with a showdown against an LSU team that's still talented enough to win any game.

The Oregon Ducks keep battling through injuries, and Dan Lanning keeps finding a way to lead his team to wins. The Ducks jumped on USC early, taking a 14-point lead into the half, and it proved to be enough to secure victory in the 2nd half. Dan Lanning's team faces Washington next week in a game they should win easily, but this team's fate will be determined by if they can start to recover over the next few weeks.

Ole Miss spent the week on the bye ahead of the regular season finale in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. While the Rebels have a chance to win the National Championship, all of the focus is everywhere else as Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the LSU and Florida jobs. The sooner Lane Kiffin makes a decision, the better, as it will allow this team to block out the outside noise and focus on the task at hand.

Texas Tech spent the weekend on the bye ahead of its regular season finale against a West Virginia team that has struggled all season. The Red Raiders should dominate, which would send them to the Big 12 Championship and most likely the College Football Playoff. This offseason was all about building a College Football Playoff team, and the Red Raiders should check off that goal before proving just how talented they are in the Playoff.

Kirby Smart's team took a break from all of the big games in SEC play to dominate the Charlotte 49ers. Freshman running back Bo Walker got to have his breakout performance as he picked up 3 touchdowns in the win. Next weekend brings a key game for Georgia as the Bulldogs saw last season that Georgia Tech can push them to the brink.

After surviving a near upset by South Carolina last week, Texas A&M was able to dominate Samford this weekend. Marcel Reed was able to add 3 touchdowns to his Heisman resume while the Aggies defense was in total control. Next week's game against Texas means a ton for Mike Elko's team as it'll determine if they play in the SEC Championship as well as their Playoff ranking.

Curt Cignetti's team spent the weekend on the bye ahead of their regular-season finale against Purdue. The Hoosiers should cruise to a 12-0 regular season, which would give them a chance to send the biggest statement of the year against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, barring another Ohio State loss in The Game.

Even without their two biggest playmakers, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to overpower Rutgers. The Buckeyes rode Bo Jackson and Max Klare to victory on offense as the two underrated playmakers were able to make a big impact. Matt Patricia's defense remains the most dominant unit in the country as they smothered Rutgers, like they have with every opponent this season.