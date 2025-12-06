BYU’s late-game meltdown became Notre Dame’s worst-case scenario

This weekend, the Conference Championship games will play a large part in determining the College Football Playoff field. The showdown between #4 Texas Tech and #11 BYU was a big puzzle piece, as a Texas Tech win would likely keep BYU out, while a win by BYU could spell trouble for the teams like Alabama and Notre Dame.

Notre Dame had more on the line with the BYU game, as they won't play this weekend, while Alabama could punch its ticket with a win in the SEC Championship Game. Notre Dame especially needed BYU to play a close game, as the 11th-ranked Cougars were the buffer between 10th ranked Notre Dame and 12th ranked Miami.

After the committee unveiled their rankings on Tuesday Night, Hunter Yurachek declared that just because teams weren't playing that they could still move up or down in the rankings. BYU losing in convincing fashion could allow Miami to jump to #11 in the Playoff rankings, which would put them next to Notre Dame, where the head-to-head matchup to come into play.

Before BYU's loss to Texas Tech, Miami was +370 to make the Playoff. After the game, FanDuel moved Miami to +270 to make the field, showing that they're moving much closer in the conversation.

Ever since the first time the Playoff committee unveiled their first rankings, Notre Dame was ahead of Miami with the same record, but the teams losing between the two teams has allowed Miami to creep back into the conversation.

The committee has a difficult decision to make on Selection Sunday when it finally reveals its Playoff bracket. Miami won the head-to-head matchup, but Notre Dame has been better down the stretch, which makes this decision almost impossible, as whoever is left out of the Playoff will feel as if they were wronged.