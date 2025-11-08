BYU's unbeaten season ends against a motivated Texas Tech defense

Saturday's matchup of BYU vs. Texas Tech featured two teams ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 10. And with their most famous alumnus, Patrick Mahomes, looking on, the Red Raiders wanted to make him proud. Additionally, BYU and Texas Tech were both seeking a statement win to bolster their playoff chances.

Only one made that statement, as the Red Raiders demolished the Cougars, 29-7, on a sunny but windy day in Lubbock.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, playing on a broken leg, still managed 219 yards through the air along with a touchdown, though his mobility was limited, evidenced by the four sacks he took on the day.

BYU's freshman quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, who had been getting recent Heisman buzz, was bottled up by a swarming Red Raider defense that sacked him three times, while holding him to 12 yards rushing (39 below his average), along with 188 yards passing, an interception, and a fumble.

BYU really lost this game on third downs, going 3-14 on the day, as they couldn't sustain drives, especially beyond midfield. Texas Tech held BYU's running game to 2.5 yards per carry, a troubling sign for a team with CFP hopes.

The outlook for both teams the rest of the season

With the win, Texas Tech positions itself to move up in the CFP rankings, while BYU faces a drop out of the Top 10 with the loss.

The Red Raiders (9-1) have an easier path to the Big 12 Championship with the victory. Next week, they host UCF (4-5). They get a bye after that before concluding the regular season on the road against West Virginia (4-6).

BYU (8-1) has games remaining at home vs. TCU (6-2), at Cincinatti (7-2), and back home against UCF (4-5). The Cougars aren't out of the race yet, but they cannot afford another loss as five other Big 12 teams still have a chance to get to Arlington.

Why these teams might get a rematch

The Big 12 Championship Game is the destination for both teams, and even with Texas Tech dominating today's matchup, BYU is still in a solid position as the second-ranked team in the Big 12. Barring a stunning upset in any of their remaining games, the Cougars can finish 11-1 and hold off the group of teams with two Big 12 losses (Houston, Utah, Arizona State, and TCU).

A month from now, we could be seeing Texas Tech and BYU face off in Arlington, with a much bigger prize on the line. Behren Morton should be more mobile by then, and Bear Bachmeier will likely rebound from today's disaster if given another opportunity to go against the Red Raiders with a CFP berth awaiting the winner.