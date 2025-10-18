The race for the Big 12 is wide open after Texas Tech's stunning loss

Through the first half of the College Football season, one thing seemed certain, and that was that the Big 12 was a race for second place as Texas Tech's roster was more talented than everyone else's. On Saturday, the injuries at quarterback were the biggest question as Texas Tech faced Arizona State after Sam Leavitt missed the Utah game, while Behren Morton had injury concerns.

When the teams took the field, Arizona State did have its star quarterback, Sam Leavitt, back in the fold while Behren Morton wasn't able to play. While Behren Morton was out, this team was still well-equipped at the quarterback position as Will Hammond has shown a ton of promise filling in for Morton.

Arizona State just reshaped the entire Big 12

On Saturday Afternoon, Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils proved that their blowout loss last weekend wasn't who they are stunning Texas Tech. The Red Raiders could never get anything going on offense until late in the 4th quarter when they went on a flurry to score 15 points to take a brief lead.

Sam Leavitt then decided it was his turn to remind everyone why the Sun Devils won the conference last season and why they can do it again. Leavitt led his team on a march down the field setting the Sun Devils up to pull off the upset on a 1 yard run by Raleek Brown.

The entire race for the Big 12 Championship is now reshaped, as any two teams could end up making the Conference Championship Game. The only teams left unbeaten in league play are BYU and Cincinnati, who have shown plenty of flaws. 6 teams now have 1 or less loss in conference play truly making this a wide open race for the Big 12 Championship.

This league has always been a rollercoaster, but this season has a chance to truly take that standard to another level.