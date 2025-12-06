BYU WR announces transfer plans immediately after Big 12 title loss

In College Football, it's become a tradition for players to announce their plans to enter the Transfer Portal after their season comes to an end. While the Transfer Portal won't open until January, players like to announce their plans early as agents are always working well before the opening of the Portal to land their players at new schools.

Typically, we see players announce their plans to transfer as soon as the day after their season comes to a close which still feels very early, but they at least slept on it. On Saturday Afternoon, BYU lost a player in arguably the craziest timing.

LaMason Waller wasted no time announcing BYU departure

On Saturday Afternoon, as the Texas Tech Red Raiders were celebrating their Big 12 Championship win and BYU was making its way back to the locker room, BYU wide receiver LaMason Waller III announced he was transferring.

BREAKING: BYU True Freshman WR LaMason Waller plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 190 WR will have 4 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/Lz9HT15xqx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2025

Typically, you'd expect a decision to come at least later in the day, if not at some point tomorrow, especially as there's still an outside chance that the College Football Playoff committee puts them in the Playoff. Making a decision that soon after a disappointing loss is truly shocking, but it also shows that Waller had his mind made up regardless of the result.

LaMason Waller III is a true freshman, and didn't appear in any games this season, meaning he'll have 4 years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands in the Transfer Portal. Coming out of High School, Waller was a 3-star recruit ranked as the 622nd ranked player in the Country, the 92nd ranked receiver in the class, and the 46th ranked player out of California.

During his recruitment, Waller considered Arkansas and Colorado, which could make them schools to watch when Waller is officially in the Transfer Portal.