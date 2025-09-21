Cade Klubnik's postgame comments reeked of excuses rather than accountability

On Saturday Afternoon, the Clemson Tigers' season went from bad to worse as the Tigers suffered another loss, this time to unranked Syracuse. Dabo Swinney's team got outclassed in every facet of the game as Fran Brown's team was ready to go and punched Clemson in the mouth taking a 10-0 lead before the Tigers touched the football.

Coming into the season, the Clemson Tigers were the 4th-ranked team in the Country and a team that returned a ton of its veterans, making them favorites to win the ACC Championship and a trendy National Championship pick.

Instead, the Clemson Tigers are now 1-3 with a 0-2 record in ACC play, and it appears that their hopes of making the College Football Playoff or winning the ACC Championship are completely gone. Now as the Tigers sit at 1-3, the fanbase wants to know what went wrong and the Tigers quarterback gave his input.

Cade Klubnik makes excuses after another mind-boggling loss

After the game, rather than taking accountability for the loss, the Clemson Tigers star quarterback Cade Klubnik decided to blame Syracuse for "faking injuries".

Cade Klubnik said Clemson played with tempo but he seemed a bit frustrated by some of Syracuse’s injury timeouts stopping the game. pic.twitter.com/czS8VsfW4Z — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 20, 2025

For Cade Klubnik to come out and blame the other team when Clemson has been a massive disappointment points to some of the issues as this team continues to think and act like they're better than everyone else.

Klubnik entered the season with Heisman Trophy hopes, and he's looked closer to a player who should be benched with just 6 touchdowns on the season with 4 interceptions. Clemson didn't score just 10 points against LSU because of faked injuries, they didn't struggle against Troy or Georgia Tech for that reason either.

The offense has been underwhelming despite all the talent they have at wide receiver for Cade Klubnik. The defense has let up 22.75 points a game despite the fact that they have first round talents all over the defense. The Tigers haven't played well at all and that's the only reason Klubnik should cite for the Tigers struggles.

More Clemson Tigers News: