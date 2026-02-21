Cal Golden Bears Transfer Portal Report Card: Tosh Lupoi built the ACC's best offense

The California Golden Bears underwent an offseason filled with changes as Justin Wilcox was fired. Rather than targeting a head coach from another program or a retread head coach, Cal went and landed one of the top coordinators on the market in former Cal defensive lineman Tosh Lupoi after his run at Oregon.

Tosh Lupoi had a clear top priority in keeping standout freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele from transferring. After locking down his quarterback, Tosh Lupoi and his staff went out and built a team capable of winning the ACC next season.

Grading California's first offseason under Tosh Lupoi

Most Important Addition: Ian Strong

After Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's breakout freshman season, Cal needed to go out and land weapons to help him hit the next level. Going out and bringing in Rutgers transfer Ian Strong gives this offense a proven, elite wide receiver. Over the last two seasons, Strong has caught 95 passes for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns, giving this team a receiver who's proven he can win at the Power 4 level.

Most Impactful Addition: Dorian Thomas

A tight end can be a quarterback's best friend, as a good safety blanket can truly take an offense to the next level. Cal went out and added one of the best tight ends available, landing New Mexico star Dorian Thomas. This season, Thomas emerged as a star, catching 56 passes for 560 yards and 4 touchdowns, and should become a great weapon for Sagapolutele.

Sleeper Addition: Chase Hendricks

Along with adding Ian Strong, Cal added to the wide receiver room, adding Ohio Bobcats star Chase Hendricks. This season, Hendricks caught 71 passes for 1,037 yards and 7 touchdowns averaging 14.6 yards per reception. Hendricks will be playing against tougher competition, but if he can continue to play at a high level, this offense could be the ACC's best.

Highest Upside Addition: Adam Mohammed

Jonah Coleman gets the most attention from Washington's running back room, but Adam Mohammed had a solid season. Mohammed rushed for 523 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Jumping into a starting role, Mohammed should be able to power the Golden Bears on the ground while he's shown ability as a receiver.

Biggest Loss: Luke Ferrelli

Clemson and Ole Miss have gotten into a full-time war over the Rebels' alleged tampering with Luke Ferrelli, as he's that good of a player. As a Redshirt Freshman, Luke Ferrelli was dominant, racking up 91 total tackles with a sack and an interception. Losing Ferrelli and Cade Uluave in the same offseason will be a massive blow, but Tosh Lupoi could overcome it with his scheme.

Offensive Grade: A+

Cal got its biggest win of the offseason by keeping Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele out of the Transfer Portal. After getting Sagapolutele back in the fold, Cal went out and surrounded him with weapons to help him hit the next level. This offense should be one of the best in the ACC and could spark this team on a run to the Playoff.

Defensive Grade: B

Losing the top two linebackers deals a massive blow to the defense, but a defensive-minded head coach, Tosh Lupoi, arrives. Lupoi brought some talented pieces with him from Oregon, who will look to break out and could make or break this defense. Daniel Harris headlines the additions to this defense as a highly talented cornerback looking to bounce back after a tough season.

Overall Grade: A