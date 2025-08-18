Cal names true freshman starter in QB battle with Ohio State transfer

After their first season in the ACC, the California Golden Bears undergo a ton of turnover on the roster. Some of the team's biggest stars entered the transfer portal with Fernando Mendoza transferring to Indiana, Jadyn Ott going to Oklahoma, and Ryan Yaites transferring to TCU. Far and away the biggest loss was losing quarterback Fernando Mendoza to Indiana as the team is tasked with replacing a great quarterback.

As Cal looks to replace Fernando Mendoza, the Golden Bears used the transfer portal to help reshape the quarterback room. Devin Brown joined the room from Ohio State as it became clear that Julian Sayin was the quarterback of the future. Cal got their biggest addition however when Oregon signee Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele entered the transfer portal picking Cal.

During fall camp, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Devin Brown battled it out for the starting quarterback job as Cal looked to replace Fernando Mendoza. On Monday Afternoon, Justin Wilcox and his staff named a starter with the true Freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele winning the job.

NEWS: Cal has named true freshman Oregon transfer Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele QB1 over former Ohio State signal-caller Devin Brown

Coming out of High School, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the Country. Sagapolutele was ranked as the 47th best player in the Country, the 6th ranked quarterback in the class, and the top player out of Hawaii. Sagapolutele signed with Oregon but, California and Georgia made a push for the signal caller before he landed at Cal.

For Devin Brown, losing the battle for the starting quarterback job is a disappointment as he made the move to Cal with the hopes of becoming the starter. Brown will have a better chance at playing this season but, not earning the starting job is disappointing nonetheless.

This offseason, Sagapolutele has received high praise from GM Ron Rivera, HC Justin Wilcox, and quarterbacks coach Bryan Harsin so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he won the job.

