Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced a contract extension for Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. The new deal adds two additional years to his previous contract and increases his pay to more than $12 million per year. The negative reaction by some is greatly overblown. Greg Byrne has likely been working on this deal since January, when Michigan was willing to offer essentially a “blank check” to lure DeBoer away from Tuscaloosa. Byrne is widely considered one of the top AD’s in the business, and this move is an example of that.

Organizational stability is critical.

There are few things worse in college football than instability in your organization. The national narrative around Kalen DeBoer after the Rose Bowl has been noisy, ranging from “make or break year” to “hot seat” speculation. The truth is that Kalen DeBoer was in no danger of getting fired following 2025 and, frankly, in no real danger of getting fired in 2026 barring some sort of epic meltdown. The decision makers around Alabama always understood that replacing Saban would take at least 4 seasons to properly gauge the direction of the program.

At a place like Alabama, the coach is always under pressure from fans and media…but those who write the checks make the decisions. He wasn’t going anywhere, and those inside the building knew it. Greg Byrne made this decision in December of last year, and spent the last 5 months working out details. It quiets the noise around Kalen DeBoer’s future in Tuscaloosa and signals to recruits, media, and the current roster that Alabama is stable and moving forward.

Deboer’s performance should be rewarded.

Kalen DeBoer, and GM Courtney Morgan, have maintained elite high school recruiting, done a good job of retaining important players on the roster, and navigated the difficult path of turning the previous roster profile to one that more adequately reflects their own systems and needs. In the process, they’ve won games. Since 2024, only 9 teams have won more total games at the Power 4 level. The Crimson Tide is fresh off an SEC Championship game and playoff appearance and won a playoff game on the road. They’ve done this with a roster that saw much turnover following Saban’s retirement. When Saban left, nearly 30 players he recruited left with him. To follow Saban’s retirement in the transfer portal era, and maintain the level of roster they have is quite impressive.

Kalen Deboer is a Top 10 coach.

In college football right now, only Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, and Curt Cignetti have a better resume than Kalen DeBoer. All three of those coaches are paid north of $13 million per year. Kalen DeBoer is now in a group of coaches that includes Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Marcus Freeman, Mike Elko, Lincoln Riley, and Dabo Swinney in the $10-$13 million dollar range.

While fans may have coaches they “like” more than DeBoer, it’s hard to argue that any of those (outside of Swinney’s past success) are more accomplished than the Tide head coach. It doesn’t matter what Saban was making three years ago; it only matters what the market is now. Kalen DeBoer is a Top 10 coach, and his contract now reflects that. In this new landscape of college football, DeBoer should be measured against his peers, not against prime Nick Saban. It ain’t coming back, folks.

The bottom line is that the national media narrative of Kalen Deboer on the hot seat should end with this extension. Deboer has a solid roster for 2026, with what should be a Top 10 defense nationally. If the offensive line changes they have made work out, this could easily be another playoff team for Alabama…as young as it is. Obviously, Deboer needs to avoid the inexplicable losses to double-digit underdogs like Florida State. Greg Byrne made the right call to quiet the outside noise, display stability in the program, and pay his coach commensurate with his position. In 2-3 years, if it’s not working, everyone will know it. For now, Alabama appears to be in a pretty good spot.