Kalen DeBoer finally receives Alabama contract extension after Michigan flirtation

One of the biggest stories of the College Football Playoff became the Michigan Wolverines' coaching search. After Sherrone Moore's stunning exit, Michigan was one of the most appealing jobs, expected to draw interest from the biggest names. Early on it seemed as if the top target was Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

While DeBoer had the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff, many wondered if he was truly happy given the expectations. With DeBoer's prior experience in the Big Ten, and with his general manager Courtney Morgan having deep Michigan ties, the speculation was through the roof.

The conversations died down in December when it was reported that Kalen DeBoer was working on an extension with the Crimson Tide, but nothing was ever formally signed.

Kalen DeBoer finally gets his big Alabama extension

On Wednesday Afternoon, several months after the initial talks, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama finally agreed upon a contract extension which should keep him in Tuscaloosa long term.

BREAKING: Kalen DeBoer and Alabama have agreed to a new contract extension, On3 has learned🐘https://t.co/O0ogyl4JQg pic.twitter.com/qMlymXLuj2 — On3 (@On3) April 22, 2026

The exact details of the new contract are unknown, but this is likely a big win for both Alabama and Kalen DeBoer. The extension likely comes with a raise for Kalen DeBoer fresh off a trip to the College Football Playoff. While the fans may call for DeBoer's job at times, this deal gives him even more security heading into 2026.

For Alabama, the new contract likely comes with a bigger buyout which will deter schools from trying to poach their head coach. While the Crimson Tide haven't won a championship yet, DeBoer has taken this team to the Playoff, and should only continue to do so as he builds the roster in his image.

The 2026 season is going to be interesting to watch for Alabama and Kalen DeBoer with some of the turnovers. Most of the players from the Nick Saban era have since left, and Kalen DeBoer will either get all of the credit or all of the blame moving forward.