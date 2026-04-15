Can Lane Kiffin and Will Wade quickly align to land LSU 5-star two-sport star?

The excitement around the LSU sports programs couldn't be higher right now as the next year will be thrilling. The LSU football program made the biggest splash of the offseason reeling in Lane Kiffin, but the craziest move in either coaching carousel came when LSU hired Will Wade away from NC State after firing him for cause in 2022.

LSU's Athletic Department did it's job reeling in the two big name head coaches, but now the pressure to succeed is on the coaches. Lane Kiffin and Will Wade are each trying to build momentum, and the two could combine to set each other up for early success.

LSU cracks final two for In-State dual sport star Ahmad Hudson

On Monday, the LSU Tigers got great news as elite tight end and center recruit Ahmad Hudson named a final two of LSU and Nebraska.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson is down to LSU and Nebraska‼️



Rivals’ @samspiegs has the latest as his decision nears…



Intel: https://t.co/Kb3qPvi6i1 pic.twitter.com/qM4RGtAeOp — Rivals (@Rivals) April 14, 2026

The news is significant as Ahmad Hudson cuts down his list, which was previously 6 schools, but Miami, Texas A&M, USC, and Missouri are now all out of the race. The announcement also comes with Ahmad Hudson pushing up his decision date as he'll now announce this spring rather than the original plan, which was July.

On the basketball side, Ahmad Hudson ranks as the 25th ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked center in the class, and the top player out of Louisiana. On the gridiron, Ahmad Hudson is a 5-star recruit as the 14th ranked player in the Country, the top tight end in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Louisiana.

For Lane Kiffin, Ahmad Hudson can instantly become the Tigers' replacement for Trey'Dez Green, who could be off to the NFL after this season, and also started his career as a two sport star. Kiffin took the LSU job for the recruiting advantages the state has, and a talent like Ahmad Hudson can't escape the Tigers' backyard.

While Will Wade wouldn't get Hudson until after football season, he can instantly give the basketball program a star early in his second tenure. Lane Kiffin certainly drives this recruitment, but Will Wade is also a major boost over former coach Matt McMahon with the buzz the new tenure brings to the program.