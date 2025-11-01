Carson Beck's turnover woes have sunk Miami's College Football Playoff hopes

When the Miami Hurricanes started the season 5-0 with impressive wins over Notre Dame, USF, Florida, and USF, this looked like a team that was going to cruise to the College Football Playoff. Instead, just like we saw last season, the Miami Hurricanes are now a 2 loss team that will most likely miss the College Football Playoff.

The Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season to Louisville, who's a solid team, but Miami still has so much more talent. The biggest reason for the Hurricanes loss was the play at quarterback as Carson Beck threw 4 interceptions, including one when the Hurricanes were in field goal range with a chance to send the game to overtime.

On Saturday, Miami found itself with its back against the wall as the SMU Mustangs kicked a last-minute field goal to send the game to overtime. In the same moment that the Georgia Bulldogs scored a touchdown with their new quarterback, Carson Beck threw back back-breaking interception that will cost the Hurricanes a chance at the College Football Playoff.

CARSON BECK INTERCEPTION!



This Miami team suffered as big a loss as a team could have in the offseason, losing Cam Ward to the NFL Draft. While the overall talent level on the roster is better this season, going from Cam Ward, who was Superman for Miami, to Carson Beck was always a massive concern.

The Canes had hopes of winning the ACC and going on a run in the College Football Playoff, but they now look like they'll miss out on both after suffering a second loss in ACC play. The concern with taking Carson Beck was always the fact that he regressed when he didn't have the best talent around him at Georgia and he's showing that he's more like the player we saw last season than a potential 1st round pick.