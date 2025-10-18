Carson Beck’s worst game of the season ends Miami’s perfect run in stunning loss

Coming into Friday Night, it seemed that no one was going to be able to knock off the Miami Hurricanes as they looked like far and away the best team in the ACC and one of the best teams in the Country. Facing a solid Louisville Cardinals team was always going to be a tougher game for the Hurricanes but, the way it played out was truly stunning.

The Miami Hurricanes went out and brought in Georgia transfer Carson Beck to replace Cam Ward who left for the NFL Draft. In the early portion of the season, Carson Beck looked like the player everyone expected last season as he put himself into the Heisman Trophy race.

Carson Beck turned into a pumpkin on Friday Night

The Louisville Cardinals came out and punched Miami in the mouth, taking an early 14-0 lead, and the Hurricanes never looked right. Carson Beck was especially bad for the Hurricanes as his turnovers sank Miami's hopes for an unbeaten season. Beck finished the game 25-35, passing for 271 yards and 4 interceptions without passing for a touchdown.

Carson Beck's final pick of the night came as the Miami Hurricanes were in field goal range and could've sent the game to overtime, but his pass was tipped at the line and Louisville sealed the game.

CARSON BECK 4TH INTERCEPTION OF THE NIGHT 🫨 LOUISVILLE WINS 🚨pic.twitter.com/Ca1JSgGotN — Overtime (@overtime) October 18, 2025

The Hurricanes went out and built one of the most talented rosters in the Country, but the addition of Beck was one of the biggest concerns for this team. Cam Ward was always able to turn into Superman for Miami, but Carson Beck doesn't have that same switch he can flip, while his downside is much lower.

This team is still one of the best in the Country just based on talent alone, but they can lose to any team when the quarterback play isn't great. The Canes can still go on a run to win the ACC and the National Championship, but Beck has to be a massive concern every game.

