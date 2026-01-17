Cayden Lee stuns Ole Miss with transfer news, but 3 potential landing spots emerge

When the clock struck midnight in Oxford, Ole Miss fans likely thought the fear of losing players to the Transfer Portal was over. While the Transfer Portal closed, teams have 48 hours to file a players paperwork meaning that we could see entries announced well into Sunday. On Saturday, Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee announced that he was entering the Transfer Portal.

BREAKING: Ole Miss starting WR Cayden Lee is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3



He’s totaled 106 receptions for 1,623 yards and 7 TDs in his time with the Rebelshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/yHhBncDTk3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2026

Cayden Lee's decision to leave Ole Miss seems different than some of the other players who have left as of late. The star wide receiver planned to return, but Trinidad Chambliss being denied an extra season of eligibility changes everything, especially for a receiver with hopes of improving their NFL Draft stock.

These 3 schools have the best chance of landing Cayden Lee

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have had an underwhelming offseason in the Transfer Portal with just 9 commitments. Kirby Smart and his staff have a massive void left behind by Zachariah Branch's departure to the NFL, and they need to find another star receiver for Gunner Stockton. Lee could come in and instantly help stretch the field while giving Stockton a go-to wide receiver.

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin has already taken 3 of his former Ole Miss players with him to Baton Rouge making Cayden Lee a player to watch. While Ole Miss is uncertain at quarterback, Lane Kiffin has Sam Leavitt to pitch to Lee as his potential quarterback. Playing in the same system with his positional coaches may be the best for his future development.

Missouri Tigers

Eli Drinkwitz is always competitive in the Transfer Portal, and Cayden Lee is another player that the team should pursue. Austin Simmons has spent time with Cayden Lee in Oxford and now that the quarterback is at Missouri we could see a reunion.

Ole Miss Rebels

While Cayden Lee is entering the Transfer Portal, there's always a chance that he returns to Ole Miss next season. The decision likely hinges on Trinidad Chambliss winning in court, and how quickly the Rebels can find out that he's coming back, otherwise Deuce Knight is the starting quarterback.