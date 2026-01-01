CBS disrespected broadcasting legend Gary Danielson with horrible send-off

There are certain figures that are synonymous with a sport, becoming a part of every fan's life during the season. In college football, one of those monumental figures has been CBS Broadcaster Gary Danielson. After finishing his playing career, Danielson joined ESPN in 1990 calling Saturday Night college football games and the rest is history.

Danielson has worked for ESPN, ABC Sports, and for the past 20 years of his career were spent calling games at CBS. Whenever you heard Gary Danielson and Verne Lundquist on the call and later on Brad Nessler, it felt like a monumental game especially with some of the pivotal clashes in the SEC.

Whether you felt Gary Danielson loved your team or was biased against them, you have to admit that Gary Danielson is a legend of college football. In March, Gary Danielson announced that he'd retire at the end of the 2025 college football season, bringing an incredible career to an end.

On Wednesday, Gary Danielson worked his final game as Duke faced Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

CBS cutting off Gary Danielson is the ultimate sign of disrespect

As the Sun Bowl came to an end, Gary Danielson had his moment to thank the viewers and end his career on his own note. The CBS broadcast had other plans as his final sign-off was cut off by a commercial for CBS' New Year's Eve broadcast.

As fans rushed to social media to ridicule CBS for cutting off Danielson's farewell moment, they almost made matters worse by sharing the full goodbye as if everyone hadn't seen the broadcast rudely cut him off.

Whether it was a total mistake or a planned commercial, Gary Danielson frankly should've been given however long he wanted to say goodbye after 36 years broadcasting college football games and 20 years at CBS.