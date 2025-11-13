CFP committee, Baylor dealing with a sideline clash, serious allegations, and an unexpected leave

Earlier this month, it was reported that Baylor was launching an investigation into Athletic Director Mack Rhoades. The investigation into Mack Rhoades was a big deal to begin with as the active Athletic Director, but it loomed even larger as he's the active College Football Playoff committee chair relaying to the media and everyone watching at home why the committee ranked the teams the way that they did.

On Thursday Morning, a new investigation was launched unrelated to the September 20th sideline incident, Mack Rhoades took a leave of absence for "personal reasons".

NEW: Baylor AD Mack Rhoades is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, @RossDellenger reports.



It is unclear how this will impact Rhoades' College Football Playoff committee chair role. https://t.co/PUtpJGtMec pic.twitter.com/97qo2CZbFv — On3 (@On3sports) November 13, 2025

Mack Rhoades investigation clouds College Football Playoff Committee

According to reports, the first investigation launched into Mack Rhoades stems from an incident on the sideline of the Arizona State game. Rhoades allegedly confronted star tight end Michael Trigg over the type of undershirt he was wearing to cover the shoulder brace he was wearing. The alleged confrontation led to several Baylor coaches including Dave Aranda having "heated words" with Rhoades.

This second set of allegations, and the investigation "Do not involve Title IX or any direct interaction with a Baylor athlete" according to Yahoo's report.

After the news of Mack Rhoades Leave of Absence became public, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Mack Rhoades will be stepping down from his position as the committee chair on the College Football Playoff committee

NEW: Baylor AD Mack Rhoades will step down from his role with the College Football Playoff selection committee at this time, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/PUtpJGtMec https://t.co/KiBAe2P7Ng pic.twitter.com/E8W3lG7tro — On3 (@On3sports) November 13, 2025

Mack Rhoades is the second College Football Playoff selection committee member to take a leave of absence as the committee lost Arizona State alum Randall McDaniel who also stepped away for personal reasons.

Mack Rhoades has been the Athletic Director since 2016 after serving as the Athletic Director at Missouri, Houston, and Akron.

This story will be further updated as additional information is made available regarding the investigation, and the College Football Playoff committees next move.