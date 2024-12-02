Championship Week games with the biggest College Football Playoff implications
You might can argue that the 12-team College Football Playoff has diminished conference championship week, but in some ways, it's enhanced even more.
Yes, the SEC and Big Ten Championship games are only for seeding purposes. Texas, Georgia, Oregon, and Penn State are all heading to the College Football Playoff essentially no matter what happens in their conference title game this weekend. The winners of those two games will be the two top seeds in the playoff field, while the losers will still host a playoff game in the first-round.
But, there are three conference championship games that absolutely have even higher stakes than before and that wouldn't have been the case under the old system. Here's a look at those three games with massive implications.
ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. SMU
SMU (11-1) should be in the field of 12 no matter what happens on Saturday night. The game, which will be played in Charlotte, should simply serve as a seeding measure for the Mustangs. If they win, they'll lock up the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. If they lose, they should still be in as an at-large, but will be traveling in the first-round.
For Clemson, though, that is not the case.
The Tigers have been given new life after Miami lost to Syracuse and they now have a chance to be a bid stealer and get into the big dance. It's unclear if Clemson beating SMU would be enough for the Tigers to get one of the four-highest conference champion rankings, but Clemson would be in the field regardless.
A loss and the Tigers are sent packing. A win and they're still alive, as a perfect embodiment of the chaos we've already seen this college football season.
Big 12 Championship Game: Arizona State vs. Iowa State
Just like we shared with Clemson, it's unclear if the Big 12 Champion would have one of the four byes in the first round. Still, the winner is going to get into the 12-team playoff field by way of being one of the five-highest ranked conference champions.
So, what does that mean? We're watching a playoff game on Saturday.
Arizona State and Iowa State will battle it out in Arlington with it all on the line. The winner locks up a spot in the 12-team field — potentially even backdooring into a bye through the first-round — and the loser is sent home. There is no "tomorrow." As much chaos as we've seen from the Big 12 this season, expect this one to be a fun one.
Mountain West Conference Championship Game: Boise State vs. UNLV
Just like the Big 12 Championship, the Mountain West Conference Championship game is a play-in game for the College Football Playoff.
If Boise State wins, the Broncos will lock up a first-round bye and will take that coveted Group of 5 spot. If UNLV wins, the Broncos will almost assuredly be sent packing. This one will be played on Friday night, so we'll get a little early Championship Week action as this one plays out.
Boise State and UNLV played earlier this season, with the Broncos coming out a 29-24 winner in Las Vegas. This time, Boise State will be the hosts.