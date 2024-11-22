Rhett Lashlee won't bolt from SMU, has resources to build ACC powerhouse
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee has signed a contract extension to remain a Mustang.
Although specific terms of the deal remain under wraps—SMU is a private institution, after all—it’s clear that the Mustangs see Lashlee as integral to their continued success. This extension comes at a pivotal moment, with SMU on the brink of its first College Football Playoff appearance and in pursuit of a second consecutive conference title.
Lashlee’s record speaks volumes. Since taking over, he’s guided the team to a 27-10 record, including an AAC championship in 2023—SMU’s first conference title in nearly four decades.
This season, the Mustangs have transitioned seamlessly into the ACC, standing as the league’s only undefeated team in conference play. Their sole loss came early in the season against BYU. SMU currently sits at No. 13 in the CFP rankings, and they have a clear path to not only the conference title, but a berth in the College Football Playoff.
This is all happening in the program's first year in the ACC.
Having previously served as SMU’s offensive coordinator during the Sonny Dykes era, Lashlee brings a deep understanding of the program’s culture and expectations. His offensive pedigree, honed during stints at Miami, UConn, Auburn, and Arkansas State, has transformed SMU into one of the nation’s most efficient teams.
Since the start of the 2023 season, the Mustangs boast a 20-4 record, tying them for sixth nationally in win percentage.
At just 41 years old, Lashlee’s trajectory mirrors SMU’s aspirations—focused, ambitious, and driven. As he put it, "We changed leagues and changed levels," a fitting summary of SMU’s leap into the ACC and the College Football Playoff conversation. With Lashlee locked in, the Mustangs are poised to keep making waves in college football.
SMU will conclude the 2024 season with games against Virginia and Cal before a likely date in the ACC Championship. Even when this season comes to an end, it doesn't seem that Mustang fans will have to worry about losing their head coach.