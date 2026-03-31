Chicago Bears 3 round mock draft lands Ben Johnson significant defensive upgrades

The Chicago Bears had an incredible first season to begin the Ben Johnson era as the team went 11-6 before falling to the Rams in the Divisional Round. The year proved that Caleb Williams is a franchise quarterback while several other players elevated their game to another level. Now after getting a core in place, the Bears are tasked with nailing picks in this NFL Draft to continue buildng long term.

Most of the offense is in place, but if the Bears are going to take this team to another level, the defense has to be upgraded. Bolstering the defensive front in this class, and nailing the picks is going to be the difference between Super Bowl contention, and possibly missing the Playoffs.

Chicago Bears 3 round mock draft overhauls the defensive line

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

If the Bears are going to continue making deep runs in the Playoffs, they're going to need to bolster the defensive front. In a division with Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs, stopping the run is a top priority as a defense. Kayden McDonald is elite as a true nose tackle who can help this team instantly against the run while continuing to develop as a pass rusher.

57. Chicago Bears: R Mason Thomas - Edge Rusher - Oklahoma

The Bears defense struggled to create pressure opposite Montez Sweat which will become a focus of the draft. On Day 2, few prospects are as exciting for their pass rush ability as Oklahoma star R Mason Thomas. This season, R Mason Thomas dealt with injuries, but when healthy he was a game wrecker off the edge.

60. Chicago Bears: Antonio Williams - Wide Receiver - Clemson

This offseason, the Bears made the decision to part ways with DJ Moore which should lead to the team getting younger and cheaper at the position. Clemson star Antonio Williams came into the season as a projected 1st Round pick, but injuries and Cade Klubnik's regression hurt his stock. Williams could become a go-to weapon for Caleb Williams with an ability to create big plays after the catch.

89. Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter - Center - Florida

The Bears suffered a brutal blow in the offseason as Drew Dalman announced his retirement after it looked like the team found it's long term center. Ben Johnson's offense has always had a solid center, and the team should look for a plan after Garrett Bradbury. Jake Slaughter lacks the size to play the position, but he's played well enough for the Bears to take a chance at developing him long term.