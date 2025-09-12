CJ Bailey earns highest praise from Dave Doeren after pivotal ACC win for NC State

On Thursday Night, the NC State Wolfpack picked up the first win of ACC Conference play in a 2nd half comeback against Wake Forest. The game started in the worst way possible for the Wolf Pack as the Demon Deacon scored a kickoff return touchdown to start the game and had a 14-0 lead before it seemed like NC State had even woken up.

The Wolfpack ended up tying the game at 14 in the first quarter as CJ Bailey found Justin Joly for a touchdown followed by a pick six from the defense that removed any doubt about the Wolfpack. Even when Wake Forest took a 24-17 lead into the half you always felt as if NC State was going to come from behind to steal this game on the road.

The biggest reason for the faith in the Wolfpack? Second year quarterback CJ Bailey who has taken a clear leap in his second season as the starter and was incredible on Thursday Night going 23-32 for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns without turning the ball over.

I tried telling y’all about CJ Bailey… pic.twitter.com/zW2Ijs3ag7 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 12, 2025

After the game, NC State Head Coach Dave Doern praised his quarterback for the growth he's taken in the areas the fan can't see.

"Super proud of CJ Bailey. What you guys don't see is how he leads the team, how big his voice is now, and how accountable he'll hold people and back it up with his own work." Dave Doern

This season, CJ Bailey has quietly been one of the more exciting players as he's now up to 5 touchdowns as a passer and 3 rushing in an offense that has handed the ball off a ton. When CJ Bailey was thrust into action ofter Grayson McCall's injury he had some issues early but, it's clear that he's grown leaps and bounds as a player and a leader and in this game it proved to be true.

