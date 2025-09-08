Clemson boos got a truly one-of-a-kind reaction from Dabo Swinney

The Clemson Tigers are off to a terrible start to the season which has turned the fanbase from thinking this team can win the ACC and go on a deep run in the College Football Playoff to thinking this team could miss the playoff all together. After losing to LSU to start the season, Saturday's matchup against the Troy Trojans should've given Clemson a great opportunity to fix their flaws and start improving.

Instead, Clemson found themselves trailing 16-0 midway through the second quarter and needing a ton of mistakes from Troy in order to pull off a 27-16 win.

Clemson looks terrible. Cade Klubnik has regressed. The offense is plodding and predictable. The vaunted defense is getting gashed by *Troy*. There's no one player who deserves all the blame. This is incredibly alarming. pic.twitter.com/cJzlcFCgY1 — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) September 6, 2025

As the Clemson Tigers looked flat in the first half and gave the fanbase nothing to be excited about, the fans made sure to let the team know how they felt booing the team.

Often, you'll see a Head Coach defend his team when the fanbase starts to turn on them while assuring issues will be fixed. Instead, Dabo Swinney had the perfect reaction which atleast shows he knows there are issues with the team and that they won't be tolerated.

Dabo Swinney joins the fanbase booing his team

Dabo Swinney was asked if he heard the fanbase booing his team after Cade Klubnik's pick-six, to which he had the perfect response. Rather than saying he didn't hear the boos like some coaches would've or turning on the fanbase, Dabo Swinney said he joined the fanbase booing the team himself.

Most coaches would've come up with a way to turn away from the booing but, Swinney played it perfectly by not letting his team off of the hook. Swinney certainly understands the urgency as his team already has a loss and this weekend against Georgia Tech could be another loss if the team doesn't find it's form soon.

