Clemson fans are losing their minds on Dabo Swinney after a rough 1st quarter

The start of the season has been far worse than Clemson fans ever would've imagined when they entered the season as one of the best teams in the Country. The loss to LSU in the season opener was acceptable but, the concerns only grew when the Tigers needed a comeback from down 16 points to beat Troy.

On Saturday, Clemson had a chance to right the ship and pick up a pivotal win over Georgia Tech on the road. Instead, the first quarter for the Clemson Tigers turned into a disaster as the offense turned the ball over while Dabo Swinney made some questionable calls, including not going for a 4th and short, opting instead for a 53-yard field goal, which wasn't even close.

The missed field goal set Georgia Tech up to quickly score a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter putting Clemson in a 10-0 hole. While there's plenty of time for this Clemson team to come back, the fanbase is already fed up with this season and calling for Dabo Swinney to be fired.

Clemson Football fans are melting down as the Tigers start slow again

As Brent Key looks to be pushing all the right buttons while Clemson is struggling, the fanbase feels that Dabo Swinney is being outcoached.

Dabo swinney is getting outcoached — Timmy Shaw (@Bone_Shaw) September 13, 2025

Fans who are far more reactionary are calling for Clemson to move on from Dabo Swinney.

Fire dabo — flow rogan (@bighomiebozo) September 13, 2025

Others are pointing out that Dabo Swinney clearly isn't adapting as everything around him has changed but, the results have been the same.

Its time for Dabo to catch heat. We’ve changed coordinators, changed players.



He isnt adapting. — dwest (@dwest___) September 13, 2025

Others are calling Dabo Swinney washed up as they feel his best days are behind him.

Dabo Swinney is washed — CFB_Wyatt (@wyattwendry2023) September 13, 2025

People are pointing out Dabo's clear mistakes claiming that he's no longer one of the best coaches in the Country.

Dabo Swinney really lined up to kick a 52-yard FG on just 4th-and-3, had to burn a timeout to stop a delay of game, still sent out the kicker after getting a second chance to not make the wrong move, and obviously the kicker missed.



He is not good at this coaching thing anymore. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) September 13, 2025

Considering where the program was before Dabo Swinney took over, it's impossible to imagine that the program would move on unless things truly hit rock bottom. The Tigers may still win this game but, it's also clear that there were holes on this roster that everyone saw coming that Swinney chose to ignore and going forward he shouldn't have the same liberty to ignore the transfer portal.

