Clemson's Hill is the most overrated tradition in College Football

In College Football, just because a team has a tradition that they love doesn't mean that we have to accept it as a good tradition. The best example of this is Clemson's Hill, as the Tigers running down the hill is dubbed "The most exciting 25 seconds in College Football," but, in reality, it's really just a massive inconvenience.

The tradition of touching Howard's Rock before sprinting down the hill and through the endzone started back in the 1973 season and after their latest run against LSU, the Clemson Tigers have completed 443 runs.

Everyone has seen the tradition take place when Clemson plays a big game as Dabo Swinney sprints ahead of the crowd before greeting each player.

Purple smoke for Clemson football’s hill run today … that’s new pic.twitter.com/yL40WzmW2H — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 23, 2024

The tradition as a whole seems more tacky than it is fun and is a massive inconvenience for the players and the coaching staff. Rather than walking out of the tunnel on the east side, the players load up into buses and ride around to the West side just to run down the hill and touch Howard's Rock. It's not like Clemson needs to use the entrance, but they waste a few minutes before each game.

Chuck Oliver of 680 The Fan called the tradition what it is, calling it an overrated tradition.

Chuck Oliver calls out Clemson’s pregame tradition — it's OVERRATED!@kingcfb pic.twitter.com/23izzUrGvW — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) September 3, 2025

Oliver makes the point that at some point the tradition is going to go bad, and it actually has gone bad as reserve wide receiver Gene Pate broke two bones in his leg in a battle with the hill back in 2003.

Rather than spending every last minute before the game going over the plan and getting ready for battle, the Clemson Tigers waste their time on a bus just to take the long way to the field. In a sport where you want your players dialed in and ready to go when the game kicks off, taking their attention away to run down a hill feels like a massive distraction, but at this point, Clemson can't get away from it.

More Clemson Tigers News: