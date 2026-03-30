Clemson star Avieon Terrell suffers Pro Day injury that could dash first-round hopes

Coming into the 2025 college football season, Avieon Terrell was seen as an almost guaranteed 1st Round pick after two stellar seasons to start his career. As cornerbacks like Mansoor Delane and Colton Hood flew up draft boards, the competition to be picked in the 1st round only got tougher for the Clemson star.

While Avieon Terrell didn't have a bad season, he's likely the victim of prospect fatigue given the fact that he's been high on draft boards for the last two years. This season, Avieon Terrell racked up 48 tackles with 8 pass breakups while playing the most snaps in the slot of his career with 112.

Avieon Terrell's Pro Day injury could kill all 1st round hopes

On Monday Morning, the Clemson star was hosting a private Pro Day for NFL teams as he looked to secure his place as a 1st Round Pick. Unfortunately for Avieon Terrell, during his first run of the event, he aggravated his hamstring injury.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson. https://t.co/R0JccTJG5M pic.twitter.com/bpwKA5XExb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

The news is less than ideal for Avieon Terrell as he had 29 of the 32 teams in attendance to watch him workout. The severity is unknown, but with top 30 visits and other events still coming up, if Terrell isn't able to perform, it could drop him out of the 1st Round completley.

Avieon Terrell currently ranks as the 22nd best player in the class on the consensus big board, but has continued to slide throughout the year and the draft process. Todd McShay ranks the Clemson star as the 35th best player in the class.

The hope for Avieon Terrell heading into the draft has to be an early run on cornerbacks to help him come into contention much earlier. The earlier that Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy get picked, the better it will be for Terrell's chances of finishing the cycle as a 1st Round selection.