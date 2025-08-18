Coach O wants back in: The one school that makes the most sense for Ed Orgeron

After a few years enjoying life on the beach, Ed Orgeron is ready to trade in his relaxed lifestyle for the chaos and intensity of College Football. Just two seasons after leading LSU to arguably the greatest season of All-Time, Ed Oregron, was fired from the job and hasn't returned to the sidelines since. While it seemed as if Ed Oregron's days of coaching College Football may have been over, he revealed on "Pardon My Take" that a comeback could happen in the near future.

"I think it’s time, I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now. It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again." Ed Orgeron

Given how things ended at LSU, Ed Orgeron may not get another Power 4 Head Coaching job without proving he can coach at an elite level elsewhere. If Ed Orgeron is going to return to the sideline, he'll need to find the perfect dance partner and luckily enough, it could present itself.

Ed Orgeron is the perfect replacement for Jon Sumrall at Tulane

After the Tulane Green Wave finished 9-5 last season, it looked like Jon Sumrall may be a one and done Head Coach for the Green Wave bringing the program back to relevance. Luckily enough for Tulane, Sumrall stayed put but, if he has another successful season, he may be off to a new program and a return to Kentucky may make a ton of sense.

If Jon Sumrall leaves Tulane, there may not be a coach that makes more sense for the Green Wave at least in the short term. Hiring Ed Orgeron may be the biggest draw for a program like Tulane and would bring a ton of buzz to the program.

The former LSU Head Coach has a ton of ties in Louisiana and while he may not beat out LSU for the elite recruits coming out of the state, he can help keep some of the talented players In-State at Tulane. Orgeron has made a career out of recruiting and if Tulane were to give him a chance, they'd at least build incredibly talented groups.

The recruits that are coming out of the High School ranks will have recent memories of Orgeron's dominant 2019 team which gives him a great chip to use. Any quarterback coming out can be pointed to Joe Burrow's success, running backs can be shown Clyde Edwards-Helaire's development, Wide Receivers will see Orgeron developed the two best in the NFL, and elite defensive backs can look at arguably the best cornerback in the NFL Derek Stingley Jr.

Whether or not Ed Orgeron ever coaches again is a question but, if a program is looking to make a splash they'll eye the National Champion.

