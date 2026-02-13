Coaching Carousel strikes SMU Mustangs as Dallas Cowboys poach defensive coordinator

While the college football coaching carousel has slowed significantly, programs continue to suffer losses. As the NFL teams build out their coaching staffs, teams are finding out that when the NFL comes calling, it's hard to hang onto assistants. On Friday Morning, SMU found that out the hard way as the Dallas Cowboys looked down the road to fill a key vacancy.

SMU loses Scott Symons to the Dallas Cowboys

On Friday Morning, Rhett Lashlee and the SMU Mustangs were dealt a crushing loss as the Dallas Cowboys hired away defensive coordinator Scott Symons to become the new inside linebackers coach.

SOURCE: SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons is expected to be the Dallas Cowboys new inside linebackers coach. The Hurst, Texas native had proven to be one of the best DCs in college football over the past few years. He was a Broyles Award semifinalist in 2024. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 13, 2026

The loss is crushing for SMU, and it comes as a surprise as Symons goes from being a defensive coordinator to a position coach. In joining the Cowboys, Scott Symons is taking his first job at the NFL level.

Scott Symons has been one of the key pieces of SMU's emergence as a new power along with Rhett Lashlee. After starting his career at the High School level, Scott Symons climbed the ladder before becoming SMU's defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2022.

The SMU defense was impressive under Scott Symons this season, ranking 5th in redzone defense, 8th in interceptions, 11th in fumble recoveries, 23rd in sacks, 19th in rushing defense, and 18th in 4th down conversion percentage. This season, the Mustangs allowed just 20.5 points per game ranking in a tie for 31st in the Country.

As SMU looks to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season, losing Scott Symons is a massive loss. Rhett Lashlee is now tasked with finding a new defensive coordinator whether it's internally or by hiring an outsider. The Mustangs do have two Co-Defensive Coordinators in Rickey Hunley Jr and Maurice Crum Jr, both of whom should get strong consideration to earn the full-time duties.