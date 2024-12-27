Colin Simmons is the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year

2024 has been a banner year for Texas Longhorns football, including first-year players earning national accolades. Edge rusher Colin Simmons was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club, presented to the outstanding freshman in college football.

A standout from Duncanville High School’s football factory, Simmons was a Top 20 prospect with a 5-star rating and was the No. 2 edge rusher nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Simmons played for a Duncanville unit that posted four shutouts during a senior campaign that saw him record 52 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Week 12 Performance



DE Colin Simmons - Texas



• 3 Tackles (3 Solo)

• 2 Tackles for Loss

• 2 Sacks pic.twitter.com/3Fmw4Cb7pC — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 16, 2024

For the Longhorns, Simmons racked up 39 tackles, 13 tackles for loss (2nd on the team), sacked the quarterback eight times (leads the team) and forced 3 fumbles for arguably the best defense in college football.

Against Mississippi State, Simmons was a one-man stampede against the Bulldogs. He posted 7 stops, 3 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and sacked the quarterback twice. He also recorded 2 sacks against Arkansas.

Texas is coming off a 38-24 first-round playoff win over the Clemson Tigers, a game in which Simmons intercepted a pass that killed a Clemson drive.

Simmons was named to the 1st Team All-SEC Freshman Team for his efforts this season.

On January 1, Texas will battle in round 2 of the College Football Playoff (CFP) against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

