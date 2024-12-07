Social media warriors pressure Texas to make postseason change, turn to Arch Manning
The calls for Arch Manning to get more playing time for the Texas Longhorns are growing louder.
The Texas Longhorns headed into Saturday's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs as the Vegas favorites, but no one has forgotten what happened the first time these two teams matched up in Austin.
Earlier this season, the Bulldogs marched into Darrell K Royal Stadium and came away with a dominant 30-15 win over the Longhorns. In that game, Quinn Ewers completed just 58.1 percent of his passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.
Now, Ewers was aced with yet another major test against the Bulldogs in Atlnata, this time with an SEC Championship and first-round bye on the line.
An interception on the Longhorns' opening drive drew some of the responses we've seen all season from fans wanting to see Steve Sarkisian make a change with his veteran quarterback.
Many fans pointed out that, regardless of the result for Texas in the SEC Championship game, they believe that Sarkisian needs to find a way to play Manning more. Even after Ewers led Texas on a response touchdown drive, it wasn't enough for some of the fans, who believe the high upside of Arch Manning is enough to warrant playing time.
Should Steve Sarkisian go to his backup? Quinn Ewers may not be playing at an elite level, but there is an added risk if the Longhorns were to make a change, especially this late into the season.
Texas is primed to have a chance at a run in the College Football Playoff, and replacing your veteran leader might be arisky decision. However, at this point, what do you have to lose if you’re Texas?
Texas will await its College Football Playoff destination as the Longhorns will play in the first round.