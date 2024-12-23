College football bowl game best bets, Part 2

The first week of bowl season and Round 1 of the College Football Playoff flew by and now we enter a week that is back loaded with bowl games taking place after the Christmas holiday.

Last week we went 2-4 with my bowl game picks along with 3-2 in CFP plays to move the overall record to 69-80, but this is the get back week.

Here are the best bets in the second full week of college football bowl games:

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER | Season Record: (69-80)

UTSA -11.5 (-115) vs Coastal Carolina - Monday 11 a.m. ET

This is your classic team that does not want to be here in a bowl game. Coastal Carolina picked up a win in their final game of the regular season to gain bowl eligibility and was rewarded with a bowl game… at home.

While playing in their own stadium may seem like an advantage, I believe that is not what teams are looking for during bowl season; they would much rather get a trip away from home to some other beautiful location.

The Chanticleers will be without a handful of starters due to injury along with over 10 players who have already entered the transfer portal including their two top quarterbacks who each played meaningful minutes this season.

With a freshman who has no snaps at QB starting along with all the other circumstances, I will gladly take the other side with UTSA despite the large spread.

Rutgers +6.5 (-110) vs Kansas State - Thursday 5:30 p.m. ET

Greg Schiano is the type of coach who will have his team fully bought in for a bowl. This game should mean more for the Scarlet Knights as they make only their third bowl appearance in the past ten seasons.

Rutgers will be near full strength, but it has still not been announced if star running back Kyle Monangai will be suiting up. At the moment it is looking like Kansas State will be without four of their top players including RB1 DJ Giddens who declared for the NFL Draft after leading this team all year.

During the regular season Kansas State would have been the play, but this is a whole different season and I have faith in Schiano to have his team fired up and at least keep this one close.

Vanderbilt +2.5 (-104) vs Georgia Tech - Friday 3:30 p.m. ET

Diego Pavia, that’s it. After winning a battle in court and gaining another year of eligibility, this game has turned from Pavia’s college football swan song to a chance for the Commodores to take some momentum into the 2025 season with their first bowl victory since 2013.

On the other end Georgia Tech will have their QB Haynes King playing but are dealing with several other starters out due to the portal.

With Haynes and Pavia on the field this one should be one of the most exciting bowl games of the year, but if you have followed along with my picks all year long you should know it is impossible for me to go against my guy Diego Pavia and Vandy as an underdog.

Colorado -5.5 (-110) vs BYU - Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

What once looked like it would be the Big 12 Championship game is now the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said that he expects all his guys, including Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, to play which tells me all I need to know.

At full strength the Buffs are the better team and will be looking to finish off these past two turnaround seasons the right way by getting the program its first bowl win since 2004.

Rounding it out:

Northern Illinois/Fresno State Under 39.5 (-110) - Monday 2:30 p.m. ET

Pitt/Toledo Over 51.5 (-106) - Thursday 2 p.m. ET

Navy +3.5 (-115) vs Oklahoma - Friday 12 p.m. ET

Syracuse -16.5 (-112) vs Washington State - Friday 8 p.m. ET

Texas A&M -3.5 (-110) vs USC - Friday 10:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska -2.5 (-114) vs Boston College - Saturday 12 p.m. ET

Miami (FL) -3.5 (-105) vs Iowa State - Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

