College Football Championship Week complete schedule and matchups
It's absolutely crazy to think that Championship Week is upon us for the 2024 college football season.
With just one more week until the College Football Playoff committee releases its 12-team field, we've got several games that will serve as potential elimination games for several teams, as well as important seeding opportunities for others.
On Friday, December 6, Western Kentucky takes on Jacksonville State at 7:00 PM ET on CBSSN. Later that evening, UNLV faces Boise State for the Mountain West Championship at 8:00 PM ET, and Tulane battles Army, also at 8:00 PM ET.
The winner of the UNLV-Boise State will punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff as they'll earn the Group of 5 bid. Boise State isn't just playing for a chance to get into the playoff, but potentially play itself into a first-round bye.
Saturday, December 7, 2024, kicks off with the Big 12 Championship between Iowa State and Arizona State at 12:00 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+. The MAC Championship follows with Ohio and Miami (OH) squaring off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN as well.
Just like the MWC Championship, the winner of the Big 12 Championship will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Big 12 champion could potentially backdoor its way into getting the No. 4 overall seed, depending on what happens with the MWC and ACC Championships, but at the very least, they're in the field with a win.
Later in the day, Georgia and Texas clash in the SEC Championship at 4:00 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+. Though both teams are already in the playoff, they'll be playing for a chance to lock up that first-round bye.
The Sun Belt Championship will see Marshall and Louisiana face off at 7:30 PM ET. on ESPN.
Wrapping up the night, the Big Ten Championship features Penn State against Oregon at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Simultaneously, Clemson and SMU compete in the ACC Championship at 8:00 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+.
While the Big Ten Championship game is also playing for seed, Clemson and SMU have something bigger on the line. The Tigers will be eliminated with a loss, while SMU is playing for a chance at a first-round bye. If the Mustangs lose, they'll be on the edge of their seats on Sunday to see if they still make the field of 12 or not.
Saturday Blitz will have complete coverage throughout the week heading into Championship Weekend.