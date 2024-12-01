Biggest winners and losers from College Football Rivalry Week 2024
Rivarly Week didn't disappoint, giving us several thrillers and upsets along the way that shook the College Football Playoff picture and much more.
As we continue to look at the fallout for rivalry week, here's a look at the biggest winners and losers of the weekend.
Winners
Penn State’s Playoff Hopes Soar
Penn State emerged as one of the weekend's biggest beneficiaries, dominating Maryland 44-7 while Michigan’s upset of Ohio State cleared the way for the Nittany Lions to reach the Big Ten Championship Game. With a shot at their first conference title since 2016 and essentially already a guaranteed playoff berth, James Franklin's squad is hitting its stride at the perfect time.
LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers put on a performance for the ages in a 17-14 victory over Clemson. His 166 rushing yards, including the game-winning 20-yard touchdown run, not only secured the upset over Clemson but also thrust him into the national spotlight. While the Gamecocks' playoff hopes are slim, Sellers has given fans plenty of reason to be optimistic about the program’s future.
Iowa State Makes History
For the first time in its 127-year history, Iowa State secured a 10-win season by defeating Kansas State 29-21. The Cyclones, led by standout performances from their star receivers, clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. With their first conference title since 1912 in sight, this season has been nothing short of historic for Iowa State.
Losers
Ohio State’s Ryan Day on the Hot Seat
Ohio State suffered another devastating loss to Michigan, falling 13-10 in the final moments. For a program that measures success by championships, Ryan Day’s failure to deliver in rivalry games has become a glaring issue. If the Buckeyes don't win a national title this season, Day’s tenure could be in jeopardy.
Texas A&M Falls Flat
In their long-awaited rematch with Texas, the Aggies failed to capitalize on the opportunity, losing 17-7. They scored exactly zero offensive touchdowns and were eliminated from SEC Championship contention, extending their conference title drought to 25 years. It was a crushing blow for fans hoping for a signature moment against their rival.
Miami’s Playoff Collapse
All Miami had to do was hold off Syracuse, but the Hurricanes blew a 21-point lead, ultimately losing 42-38. Questionable game management decisions, including a late field goal attempt when trailing by seven, sealed their fate. Now, Miami will sit at home and hope it somehow sneaks into the at-large picture.
Tulane eliminates the ACC
Tulane’s 34-24 loss to Memphis was a disaster for the AAC’s playoff hopes. Instead, Boise State and UNLV are poised to play for the Group of 5 bid, marking a disappointing end to Tulane’s season.