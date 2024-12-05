College football Conference Championship Week best bets
The college football regular season has flown by as we have already reached Conference Championship weekend.
This championship slate includes nine games with five of them having a direct impact on the College Football Playoff.
Last week we finally got back on the winning side going 5-4 with my picks; we’ll look to build on that this week and take some positive momentum into bowl season.
Here are the best bets of Conference Championship weekend in college football:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER | Season Record: (61-71)
UNLV +3.5 (-104) at Boise State
I really like UNLV in this one which is a play-in game for the college football playoff. These two teams met back in Week 9 when Boise got a five point win in a game that could have gone either way.
Many counted out UNLV after losing their starting QB to the transfer portal early in the season, but replacement Hajj Malik-Williams has been spectacular including accounting for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Broncos.
The only thing most people will think of when they see this game is Boise St. running back Ashton Jeanty who UNLV held to 3.9 yards per carry in that Week 9 matchup; an impressive feat against the Heisman hopeful.
I always like going with the loser of the first game in rematches like this. Taking the points here is the safer option, but I think UNLV wins outright on Friday night and makes their first appearance in the playoff bracket when it matters most.
Penn State/Oregon Over 50.5 (-110)
With the elimination of divisions in the Big Ten we finally have a good matchup in the championship game and I think we get some fireworks.
Oregon's offense has not sputtered all year long and is averaging 34.6 points per game in B10 play. Now I know Penn State’s defense is great but I think the speed of the Ducks gives them major problems.
On the other end, let's hope James Franklin learned from his mistakes in their one big game this season against Ohio State and gets the ball to Tyler Warren. When the Nittany Lions steady rushing attack of Singleton and Allen is paired with consistent touches by Warren their offense really opens up.
I believe we get a close game with some points on the board in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
Arizona State -2.5 (-106) vs Iowa State
Ride the hot hand. Arizona State is on a five game win streak and has covered the spread in seven of their last eight while Iowa State has not covered in four of their last six games.
Arizona State is a team that loves running the football and that is something that the Cyclones have really struggled against this year.
In the two games Iowa State has lost they have given up 129 and 237 yards on the ground to Texas Tech and Kansas respectively, along with allowing 354 rushing yards in a game they narrowly won against a below average UCF team.
Honestly, I have not been sold on Iowa State all year and I am not going to start now. Expect a heavy dose of the Sun Devils brick house running back Cam Skatteboo to lead Kenny Dillingham’s team to a conference title in their first year in the Big 12.
Rounding it out:
- Jacksonville State -4.5 (-114) vs Western Kentucky (Friday)
- Miami (OH) Moneyline (-130) vs Ohio
- Texas -2.5 (-115) vs Georgia
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change| Frank Sciarroni is 61-71 ATS in CFB.