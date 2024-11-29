College football Week 14 best bets
Somehow we have already reached the final week of the college football regular season.
Along with last Saturday's wild outcomes came an atrocious week with my picks going 2-8, but we will not be deterred and I will be better.
Cherish this last full Saturday slate of the year and here are the best bets in Week 14 of the college football season.
South Carolina +2.5 (+100) at Clemson
My picks have certainly not been hot as of late so why not go with one of the hottest teams in the country. South Carolina is on an impressive five game winning streak and still has a legit chance at making the playoff.
To me, South Carolina is just straight up a much better team than Clemson. Despite having three losses, Shane Beamer has a really good football team that is arguably about three plays away from being ranked in the top five.
Look for QB LaNorris Sellers and RB Raheim Sanders to lead the way for them against the Tigers and some old-fashioned Beamer Ball with crucial plays from the special teams.
Kansas moneyline (-120) at Baylor
Other than South Carolina there is nobody, and I mean NOBODY, playing better ball than the Kansas Jayhawks. After starting 2-6 they have rattled off three straight wins against ranked opponents.
This team will play hard for guys like Devin Neal and Jalon Daneils who are likely playing their last season in Lawrence and have been key pieces in the overall program turnaround at Kansas.
The Jayhawks are playing some inspired football right now and I think they will pick up a huge win on Saturday to become bowl eligible.
Syracuse +10.5 (-105) vs Miami
Miami has struggled to comfortably beat teams with good offenses and that is what Syracuse has. QB Kyle McCord has been playing the best ball of his career since that 5 interception debacle against Pitt. He is averaging 366 yards, has thrown 7 touchdowns along with just one interception, and has led the offense to over 30 points in each their last four games.
I do not see the Orange pulling off the upset here but believe they can keep it close at home.
Texas A&M +5.5 (-110) vs Texas
SEC teams at home in night games. We have seen it all year long and even twice just last week with Oklahoma upsetting Alabama and Auburn over A&M. I think that loss last week may have just been the Aggies looking ahead to this one knowing all that is at stake here.
This will also be the first road night SEC game for the Longhorns and what better place to do so than one of the hardest venues to play at in Kyle Field.
These are the type of games that Mike Elko was brought to College Station for and he will have his team ready to put on a show.
Rounding it out:
- Vanderbilt +10.5 (-102) at Tennessee
- Notre Dame -6.5 (-122) at USC
- Coastal Carolina moneyline (-114) at Georgia State
- UCLA -8.5 (-112) vs Fresno State
- Texas/Texas A&M Under 49.5 (-105)
